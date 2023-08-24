U.S.

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Mocks Trump Ahead of His Arrest

By
U.S. Donald Trump Indictment Fani Willis Claudia Conway

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to Donald Trump, criticized the former president on Thursday ahead of his expected arrest in Georgia.

"Another great day of not having to surrender at the fulton county jail," Claudia Conway wrote in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

The post on Thursday afternoon comes ahead of Trump's expected arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, following an indictment relating to his alleged efforts to overturn the state's election results in 2020.

Earlier this month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced an indictment against Trump and 18 of his allies who were involved in alleged efforts to overturn the election results. The indictment stemmed from a lengthy investigation by Willis that was prompted by a leaked phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2020, where the former president was heard asking could "find" 11,780 votes, in order to give Trump a victory over Joe Biden.

Trump previously said that he planned to surrender himself in Fulton County on Thursday and in an updated post to TruthSocial, he further confirmed his plans.

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Mocks Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway looks on before boarding Air Force One on March 28, 2020, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. On Thursday, August 24, 2023, Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne Conway, mocked Trump ahead of his expected arrest in Fulton County, Georgia. Jim Watson/Getty

"231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M," Trump wrote, referencing his recent interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Several of Trump's co-defendants have already surrendered themselves in Fulton County, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Trump and his co-defendants have been accused of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act by Willis, although the former president has continued to say that he is innocent.

"Fulton County, GA's radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments," Trump's campaign said in a statement earlier this month. "Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden's playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign."

This is not the first time Claudia Conway has taken aim at Trump as she previously questioned how "a criminal running for office is," considered to be constitutional.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC