Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Mocks Trump Ahead of His Arrest

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to Donald Trump, criticized the former president on Thursday ahead of his expected arrest in Georgia.

"Another great day of not having to surrender at the fulton county jail," Claudia Conway wrote in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

The post on Thursday afternoon comes ahead of Trump's expected arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, following an indictment relating to his alleged efforts to overturn the state's election results in 2020.

Earlier this month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced an indictment against Trump and 18 of his allies who were involved in alleged efforts to overturn the election results. The indictment stemmed from a lengthy investigation by Willis that was prompted by a leaked phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2020, where the former president was heard asking could "find" 11,780 votes, in order to give Trump a victory over Joe Biden.

Trump previously said that he planned to surrender himself in Fulton County on Thursday and in an updated post to TruthSocial, he further confirmed his plans.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway looks on before boarding Air Force One on March 28, 2020, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. On Thursday, August 24, 2023, Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne Conway, mocked Trump ahead of his expected arrest in Fulton County, Georgia. Jim Watson/Getty

"231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M," Trump wrote, referencing his recent interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Several of Trump's co-defendants have already surrendered themselves in Fulton County, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Trump and his co-defendants have been accused of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act by Willis, although the former president has continued to say that he is innocent.

"Fulton County, GA's radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments," Trump's campaign said in a statement earlier this month. "Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden's playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign."

This is not the first time Claudia Conway has taken aim at Trump as she previously questioned how "a criminal running for office is," considered to be constitutional.

