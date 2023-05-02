Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Slams 'Fascination' With Parents' Divorce

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, has slammed the "fascination" with her mother's divorce from her father, George Conway.

It was announced in March that Kellyanne Conway, 56, and George Conway, 59,—who have four children together—were divorcing after more than 21 years of marriage.

"We are in the final stages of an amicable divorce," read a statement from the former couple. "We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority."

This combined image shows Kellyanne Conway, left, in Washington, D.C. on August 26, 2020, and George Conway, right, in Washington, D.C. on April 17, 2017. The former couple's daughter, Claudia Conway, has criticized the "fascination" with her parents' ongoing divorce. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images;/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Kindly respect our privacy," they added. "We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children."

After initially returning to Twitter after a long break in March to post a message that read "y'all need to shut up [for real]," Claudia Conway, 18, has addressed the news more directly in tweets shared Monday.

She wrote on the social media platform: "What is with you guys and your obscure fascination with other people's marriages?"

"My parents' business is not a political talking point fyi," she added in a follow-up tweet, before saying that more attention should be paid to the family's pet dogs.

"Honestly dunno why anyone cares about their relationship when the corgis are right there," one Twitter user wrote, prompting Claudia Conway to respond: "THAT'S WHAT I'VE BEEN SAYING!!!!!!!!!"

"I love both of my parents equally fyi and think that their business should be handled offline and in the privacy of their own homes," she went on. "There is no need for people to spin stories and twist words for exploitation and attention. That's all. Peace and love always!! Sending everyone healing energy today."

Claudia Conway also spoke out on the matter in March, when she took aim at "the media," singling out journalists who have been "hatefully commenting" on the demise of her parents' marriage.

The teen asked "why does the media love to tear women down," adding a crying face emoji. She added that "all these journalists hatefully commenting on another woman's marriage are either divorced, will be single forever, or haven't met their husband's secretary yet."

In response to her post, one Twitter user commented: "Curious question, does the divorce make you relieved or sad? Looking back, I kinda wish my parents got divorced instead of staying together unhappily."

"I think everyone banks on having that picture-perfect 'nuclear family' but families come in all different structures,"Claudia Conway replied. "[So] to put it simply, I love both of my parents and am excited for the new chapters of their lives that they are stepping into. Relieved."

George Conway, right, is pictured looking on as his wife, Kellyanne Conway, speaks to reporters Washington, D.C. on January 19, 2017. The couple announced their impending divorce in March 2023. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Claudia Conway, who describes her political views as left-leaning, made headlines as her mother worked as a counselor to former President Donald Trump, publicly lambasting her personally and politically.

She also announced on Twitter in August 2020 that she was "officially pushing for emancipation" from her parents. Things came to a head in January 2021, when Claudia Conway accused her mother of posting a topless picture of her via Twitter's now-defunct Fleets feature.

In a December 2022 interview with Bustle, Claudia Conway conceded that she didn't believe her mother intentionally posted the image, which was discovered when the Fox News contributor was going through her phone.

"My mother helped me through it. She helped me clear it from the Internet. So I wholeheartedly don't think she posted it," said Claudia Conway, who shared the belief that her mother's phone was hacked. "But it was extremely traumatic."

Meanwhile, Claudia Conway's lawyer father George Conway, co-founder of anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project, has also spoken out, firing back at Trump on social media after a public jab by the real estate mogul.

Shortly after news of the breakup emerged, Trump—whom Kellyanne Conway served as senior counselor from 2017 to 2020—celebrated the decision and lambasted George Conway, one of his most vocal critics.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump wrote. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

"She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves…and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" Trump added.

Responding to the post, George Conway wrote on his Truth Social account: "Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean's trial next month! Hugs and kisses."

George Conway was referring to Trump's ongoing trial in New York City, which involves E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit. Carroll, a former Elle columnist, is suing Trump for defamation over comments he made in which he denied allegations that he raped her in a dressing room in New York department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

Kellyanne Conway has remained supportive of her former boss, but in a guest essay for The New York Times in January, she warned it would be "foolish to assume that Mr. Trump's path to another presidency would be smooth and secure."