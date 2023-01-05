Ken Block Teased Daughter Lia Over Photo One Week Before Death—'Not Nice'

Ken Block was seen teasing his 16-year-old daughter Lia in the comments of one of her Instagram posts, just a week before his death on Monday.

The 55-year-old former rally driver and co-founder of DC Shoes, had a close relationship with his teenage daughter, who has followed him into motorsport and raced competitively since she was aged 11.

Block died in a snowmobile accident near his Utah ranch, and fans have celebrated his teasing of his daughter on social media, as they posted tributes to the motorsport legend.

Lia had posted from Baldface Lodge in Nelson, British Columbia, where she seemed to be enjoying the snowy Canadian climes with her friends and family.

In a series of videos, Lia and her mates are seen snowboarding down the slopes, with an attempt to flip over at the end of their descent.

Lia shared the videos on Boxing Day, along with a message to her followers, which read: "Really don't know what's going on here. Just hucking 🤌. Merry Christmas everyone!"

Her father, Ken, then ribbed her in the comments, replying to the post: "No photo/video credit?? You not nice."

After her dad's teasing, there were a number of people who shared their thoughts and prayers for Lia and her family: Ken's wife, Lucy, and his other two daughters, Kira and Mika.

One wrote: "My condolences to you and your family lia." While another added: "I'm so sorry, I wish your and your family the best, keep you guys in our prayers!"

Lia had made a number of YouTube videos with her father as she followed in his footsteps.

In his last post on Twitter, Block had promoted a new video on YouTube with Lia, who is signed to his motorsport team, Hoonigan Racing Division.

Block said that Lia would be putting a 1980s Audi Quattro through its paces with the promise of some high-speed thrills and spills.

The motorsport star posted a couple of photos of his daughter with the cars she would be driving and captioned the post: "The 4th and final episode of my 16-year-old daughter Lia buying, tearing down, rebuilding and now driving her '85 Audi Ur Quattro will be live at 8am PST tomorrow on my YouTube channel. Will her Audi finally do a donut?? Or will it break in the attempt? Tune in to find out!"

The local sheriff's office said in a statement on Monday that the racing driver was riding a snowmobile up a steep slope in Wasatch County when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Block's death was also confirmed in an Instagram post on Monday by executives at his clothing label, Hoonigan Industries.

The statement on social media read: "It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

