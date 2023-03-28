Ken Jennings's Favorite 'Jeopardy!' Category Revealed

Jeopardy! champion and now co-host, Ken Jennings, has a surprising favorite category on the popular quiz show.

As one of the greatest champions of all time on Jeopardy!, Jennings won $2.52 million during his record-breaking stint in 2004. He has also competed in Jeopardy! Ultimate Tournament of Champions, and 2019's Jeopardy! All-Star Games.

Jennings was made permanent co-host alongside Mayim Bialik in 2022 after the death of the show's veteran host Alex Trebek in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

As a result, Jennings has been involved in hundreds of categories as a contestant and as Jeopardy! host and is often asked what his favorite category is.

The answer was revealed on the podcast Inside Jeopardy! hosted by Sarah Whitcomb Foss who works on the show as part of 'Clue Crew' and travels the world researching topics for the various category questions. Her co-host on the podcast is the winner of the 2017 Tournament of Champions, Buzzy Cohen.

Foss spoke about a research trip she did to look into the professional wrestling world of WWE with her podcast producer, Carlos Martinez.

"Ken loves this kind of thing," she said referring to wrestling.

Cohen added: "I was gonna say that when we've been taping recently, people always ask Ken what his dream category is and often he'll say '1980s pro wrestling.'"

Jennings had previously opened up about his love for 1980s wrestling on his personal blog, where he wrote, "I'm your guy" when it came to the topic.

In 2019, when Jennings was asked what his dream category of a random topic would be, he told The A.V Club culture website it "would be '80s pro wrestling. They hardly ever have '80s pro wrestling."

The quiz master is a wealth of knowledge, recently enlightening fans on a novel way to cure a hangover.

In an episode from mid-March, reigning champ Stephen Webb faced off against Govind Dandekar and Gwen Lockman, when Lockman got put off by one of her questions.

Lockwood chose the topic "Hair of the Dog" for $400 and was given the answer: "Nolan Ryan treated blisters with brine, also called this juice and for internal use, the electrolytes might help your symptoms."

She turned up her nose as she asked, "What is pickle juice?"

Jennings announced: "Yes pickle juice for a hangover, that takes you to $1,300 and that takes us to our first break."

He then turned to the camera to address viewers at home to tell them: "Head to the fridge for a nice cold glass of pickle juice and come right back."