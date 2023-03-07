'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals What He Does 'When Mayim Is Hosting'

Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings had a hilarious response when asked what he gets up to when it's not his turn to host the iconic quiz show.

For the past year, former champion Jennings and actress and actor Mayim Bialik have shared hosting duties on Jeopardy!. Veteran Jeopardy! frontman Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer in 2020.

It was recently revealed Jennings will be back hosting the syndicated episodes of the show from March 10 until April 28. Then Bialik will take over again on May 1 and host through to the summer.

But one fan was very curious what Jennings got up to when he wasn't leading the show.

"@KenJennings 👋 just wondering how you spend your time when you're not filming jeopardy," asked Twitter user, Terra Marine.

He replied: "I go into one of those freezer cases from the Alien movies when Mayim is hosting, and vice versa."

Jennings was referring to iconic Alien film franchise which first premiered in 1979, was directed by Ridley Scott and starred Sigourney Weaver. In the film the crew aboard the USCSS Nostromo would rest in "hypersleep chambers" as the spaceship traveled between oil refineries in the outer colonies and Earth.

Of course, Jennings was joking about his time off-screen and when he's not hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! he's busy fronting the special spin-off shows, Tournament of Champions, the Second Chance Tournament and the upcoming Jeopardy! Masters.

As for Bialik, she is wrapping up hosting duties on Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament, which started on February 20 and will runs until Thursday, March 9.

Jennings first made his mark on Jeopardy! in 2004 when he became the longest-running champion ever. His 74-game saw him win a whopping $2.52 million in cash prizes.

Since then he has appeared on a number of Jeopardy! spin-off special as a competitor and also competed on other quiz shows, such as Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?, Who Wants to be a Millionaire and Grand Slam.

Jennings has also hosted shows such as Stump the Master and Clued In on GSN Live.

He is a best-selling author of four books about trivia and geography, and also appeared in adverts for FedEx, Microsoft, Allstate, Cingular, IBM and H&R Block.

The quiz master recently reacted to the news comedian and actor Stephen Fry, would be hosting the new British version of Jeopardy!

Fry, who is best known for his movie work such as V for Vendetta and TV shows The Dropout, It's A Sin and The Morning Show, will host the latest adaptation in the U.K. The 20-episode season will feature an extra round compared to the original series and will air on the public service broadcaster, ITV.

"Nothing gives you imposter syndrome quite like sharing a job description with Stephen Fry..." Jennings wrote on Twitter in response to the announcement.