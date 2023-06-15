Ken Jennings Weighs In On Pat Sajak's 'Wheel of Fortune' Retirement

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings has weighed in on Pat Sajak's recently announced retirement from presenting Wheel of Fortune after more than 40 years at the helm of the popular quiz show.

On Monday, TV personality Sajak, 76, announced on Twitter that he was departing the role he has held since 1981 after the show's 41st season, which starts in September.

"Well, the time has come," Sajak wrote. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Sajak's announcement ends an era in which he became a mainstay on American TV, alongside Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White, who joined the show in 1982. Sajak took the reins from Chuck Woolery, who hosted the show when it first launched in 1975.

This combined image shows Ken Jennings, left, in New York City on May 11, 2023 and Pat Sajak, right, in Los Angeles on June 2, 2021. "Jeopardy!" host Jennings has weighed in on the news that Sajak will be stepping down from his longtime role as the presenter of "Wheel of Fortune." Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images;/GP/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

As such, Sajak's departure from Wheel of Fortune became a talking point when Jennings made an appearance on ABC daytime talk show The View on Tuesday.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked the all-time Jeopardy! champ for his reaction to the news and if he had any ideas on who should replace Sajak.

"Well, Pat's a legend," Jennings responded. "Over 40 years? And the price of a vowel has not gone up one penny. Nobody controlled inflation like Pat Sajak."

"But, you know, that's an interesting question," Jennings went on. "Jeopardy! had its own succession crisis. Hopefully, Wheel's got an envelope somewhere that says, 'What to do when Pat packs it in."

"Pat is a legend."@Jeopardy host @KenJennings reacts to Pat Sajak announcing he's retiring from #WheelOfFortune at the end of the upcoming season. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/2RJpdzbrfE — The View (@TheView) June 13, 2023

Following the death of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in November 2020, a months-long search for a replacement presenter saw a revolving door of celebrities try out for the role. Executive producer Mike Richards was subsequently announced as the new permanent host on August 11, 2021.

Just nine days later, on August 20, Richards announced he was stepping down effective immediately. It came just two days after The Ringer published a report detailing offensive comments he had made while hosting a podcast in 2013 and 2014.

Mayim Bialik immediately stepped in to tape episodes as host of the syndicated quiz show, before she began sharing duties with Jennings. Bialik and Jennings were announced as permanent hosts in the summer of 2022.

Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw, who broke the news of Sajak's retirement, followed up with a tweet on Monday about a possible replacement.

"One candidate to replace Pat Sajak? @RyanSeacrest," Shaw wrote, adding that Seacrest "has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune. Some sources say he's the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested."

That comment appeared to align with—and also go against—the views of many Wheel of Fortune fans as they weighed in with recommendations of their own.

Other names that have popped up are Ted Danson, Mario Lopez, rapper and onetime contestant Snoop Dogg and even Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender influencer who has become the face of a national culture war over businesses' support of the LGBTQ+ community. Mark Consuelos, who recently replaced Seacrest to join wife Kelly Ripa on ABC's Live, also got a mention.

Other more likely contenders mentioned include Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, who joined Wheel of Fortune as its social correspondent in 2021, and the show's co-host Vanna White, who has four decades of experience on the show and served as lead host for three weeks in 2019 as Pat Sajak recovered from surgery.

During Jennings' appearance on The View this week, the show's moderator Whoopi Goldberg publicly threw her hat into the ring as a possible Sajak replacement, sharing her belief that taking on the role would be "lots of fun."

The Oscar-winning Ghost star memorably appeared as the center square and executive produced on Hollywood Squares from 1998 to 2004.

While no decision on a new Wheel of Fortune host has been officially announced, it was revealed on Monday that Sajak will remain part of show for at least three years after he steps down as host.

In a statement to the media, Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said Sajak would continue working on the show as a consultant.

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," Prete said. "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season."

She added: "Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!"