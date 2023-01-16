Kendall Jenner Slammed for Bodyguard Holding Umbrella Over Her—'Entitled'

Kendall Jenner is receiving backlash online after her bodyguard was spotted holding her umbrella during a downpour.

Jenner was photographed in Los Angeles over the weekend with a phone in one hand and what appeared to be her car keys in another. She wore a blue sweatshirt and black leggings, while her bodyguard trailed behind her in the rain sporting a black jacket and pants.

Downtown Los Angeles received a whopping 1.8 inches of rain on Saturday, breaking the previous record for January 14, the New York Times reported.

Mark Pestrella, director of Los Angeles County Public Works, said sinkholes and damaged pavement from the storm will cost an estimated $200 million to repair.

As photos of The Kardashians star, 27, started making the rounds on social media, countless users called her out.

"I would feel like a GRADE A A****** doing this," one person wrote in a Reddit comment, which racked up 577 upvotes at the time of publication. "MAYBE if its an event and you're glammed to the eyeballs and your partner/bodyguard tries to keep you cute… but for sweats… Get a grip."

"The optics aren't good from a poor and working class perspective," another Reddit user added, while a third chimed in, "Entitled white trash."

A fourth asked, "Doesn't she consistently park in handicapped spots? She's an entitled a**hole through and through. Nothing surprises me at this point."

The user was referring Jenner parking in handicap spaces on multiple occasions, including in February 2022 and November 2022.

Newsweek reached out to Jenner's representative for comment.

Despite the criticism, The Circle star James Andre Jefferson Jr. poked fun at the drama.

"The internet is the softest place on the planet. That man is getting paid," he reminded people in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday.

"If he don't give a damn, why do you give a damn? You know why he don't give a damn?... He getting paid. He probably make more than you," the comedian continued. "He probably laughing right now. He probably got his clothes in an expensive a** dryer right as we speak with an expensive a** heater that's paid for by the damn family. Come on, what are we doing?"

Recently, Jenner was mocked for wearing a "not attractive" coat and hat worth nearly $9,000.

The model rocked the $7,750 Loewe bomber jacket and $609 faux fur hat by English designer Emma Brewin in an Instagram post last month.

"Not a fan of the jacket," one person wrote in the comments, while another called it "hideous."

Jenner has not responded to any of the backlash.

