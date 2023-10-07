$200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK KENTUCKY CLAIM OFFER $200 BONUS BETS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK KENTUCKY CLAIM OFFER $365 BONUS BETS BET365 KENTUCKY CLAIM OFFER $250 BONUS BETS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST BET BETMGM CLAIM OFFER 18 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New bettors who claim these Kentucky betting promos can sign up with DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars and BetMGM. College football fans can start locking in bonus bets and other unique offers.

Kentucky Betting Promos: How to Redeem the Best College Football Offers

Betting aside, this is a great weekend in college football. The two biggest programs in the state have opportunities to catapult themselves into the national spotlight. Kentucky is undefeated with a chance to make a statement against top-ranked Georgia. Meanwhile, Louisville can continue climbing the rankings with a win over Top-10 Notre Dame. The Cardinals are also bringing an undefeated record to the table. These Kentucky betting promos are a great way to get in on the action.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks Up to $1,250 in Bonuses

DraftKings Kentucky BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER 18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Start with a slew of bonuses from DraftKings Sportsbook. College football fans can start collecting bonuses in a variety of ways with this new promo in Kentucky. Score a $50 bonus just for signing up. After that, get a 20% deposit match for up to $1,000 in bonuses. And finally, bet $5 on any college football game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook in Kentucky for the chance to score up to $1,250 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5 in Kentucky, Win $200 Guaranteed

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Guarantees are far from the norm in sports betting, but Kentucky bettors can flip that notion on its head. Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and place a $5 wager on college football in the app. No matter what happens, these new players will win $200 in bonus bets. This is just the start of what could be a lucrative weekend for bettors in the Bluegrass State.

New players can activate this FanDuel Sportsbook offer and bet $5 on college football to win $200 in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Turn $1 Into $365 On College Football

bet365 Kentucky BET $1, GET $365! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSKY 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Instead of taking a chance on college football this weekend, start with an easy winner. Bet365 Sportsbook will unlock a 365-1 odds boost for bettors ahead of today's action. New users in Kentucky only need to lock in a $1 wager on any game. As soon as the selected game finishes, bettors will receive $365 in bonuses no matter what happens on the field.

Bet365 Sportsbook unlocks a $365 bonus for new players in Kentucky this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Delivers $250 Kentucky Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky BET $50, GET $250! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET 21 and in Kentucky only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bet $50 on college football with Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky this weekend. Simply placing that bet will be enough to win $250 in bet credits. New users will receive a $50 bonus bet today and then one per week for four consecutive Mondays with this offer. Additionally, players can win straight cash on that original $50 wager as well.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET will unlock $250 in bet credits for college football bettors in Kentucky.

Score Largest Kentucky Promo Through BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21 to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 daysfrom issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This BetMGM Sportsbook offer qualifies as the most significant offer on the Kentucky market. New players can start with a first bet on any college football game today. That initial wager will receive up to $1,500 in backing from this promo. In other words, someone who loses on a $1,000 cash wager will get $1,000 back in bonus bets.

Sign up through BetMGM Sportsbook in Kentucky to claim this $1,500 first bet today.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

18+ and in Kentucky? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.