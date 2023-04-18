Register with the best Kentucky Derby betting apps to bet on the biggest race of the year. Learn about handicapping tools, betting types and more.

On the first Saturday in May, you need to have the best Kentucky Derby betting app to place your wagers on the "Run for the Roses." We have the top welcome bonuses for horse racing sites in the US, including a $200 first-wager bonus from TwinSpires that you can get by signing up for an account.

Handicappers have several options for betting on the Kentucky Derby. Plus, there are a lot of different ways to wager on the race and tips to consider before placing your bets.

Where Can I Bet on the Kentucky Derby Online?

The majority of states in the US allow for pari-mutuel betting. The following states have horse racing betting apps:

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

What is the Meaning of Pari-Mutuel?

Online horse betting has been available for much longer than sportsbooks. Pari-mutuel wagering is different than gambling at a casino. Instead of betting against the house, players are betting against other players.

This is a pool system. The odds aren't fixed and they are determined by the number of bets coming in for the horses. The pool is split amongst the winning players, with a small portion going back to the house for the services.

Best App for Betting on the Kentucky Derby

We recommend TVG and TwinSpires as the two best Kentucky Derby betting apps. Both of these apps have excellent sign-up offers and other promotions to use for the Triple Crown.

TVG

New customers can use the $200 first bet bonus when signing up. If you lose your first win bet, TVG will give you a bonus refund. The streaming platform on TVG has changed to FanDuel TV. You can stream the races you're betting on from the mobile app.

Check the promotions tab to find more offer for Kentucky Derby bets. There will be special offers for the Triple Crown. You can also use handicapping tools, including past performances, race replays and expert picks. TVG has a loyalty program called Wager Rewards. All of your bets will be going toward gaining points, which you can redeem for prizes.

TwinSpires

TwinSpires is owned by Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby. New users can sign up with the promo code to claim a $200 bonus. You will get $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered. To receive the entire welcome bonus, customers must make $800 in bets throughout the first 30 days of opening an account.

Customers have access to a "Kentucky Derby Week Bankroll Builder" promotion. Opt-in and place at least $5 on the Kentucky Derby future pools to receive a cash bonus for the Kentucky Derby. The TwinSpires app has news, expert picks, handicapping tools and a rewards program.

149th Running of the Kentucky Derby

In 2023, it will be the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. The race has been held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, since 1875. The "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" is a 1 ¼ mile race around the dirt track. Over 150,000 attend the event, with many more betting on the race around the globe.

The race is referred to as the "Run for the Roses" because of the garland of roses that are draped over the winning horse. Fans enjoy mint julips while dressed in their finest attire, especially hats.

Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes – Triple Crown

All eyes are on the winner of the Kentucky Derby in the Preakness Stakes, which is the second leg of the Triple Crown. It is held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The final leg of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes and it is the longest race of the three. The 1 ½ race is held at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY.

Only 13 horses have accomplished the Triple Crown. The most infamous being Secretariat, who ran the Kentucky Derby in under two minutes.

1919 - Sir Barton

1930 - Gallant Fox

1935 - Omaha

1937 - War Admiral

1941 - Whirlaway

1943 - Count Fleet

1946 - Assault

1948 - Citation

1973 - Secretariat

1977 - Seattle Slew

1978 - Affirmed

2015 - American Pharoah

2018 - Justify

Betting on Thurby and Oaks

The Kentucky Derby has turned into a week-long event. We recommend setting up your account to bet on races throughout the week. This will also give you enough time to fix any issues you may encounter with a Kentucky Derby betting app.

On Thursday, you can bet on Thurby. Then, the Oaks is on Friday. A few of the key horses to watch in the Oaks include Wet Paint, Dorth Vader, Wonder Wheel, Gambling Girl and Hoosier Philly.

Where and How to Bet the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby betting sites are available in the majority of US states, which are listed above. If you want to bet on the Kentucky Derby online, you can quickly sign up for an account on TVG or TwinSpires.

During registration, you will be asked to enter basic personal details to verify your age and identity. These apps to bet on Kentucky Derby odds are legal and approved, so they are safe to use. Once you have created an account, there are several banking methods that can be used to fund your account. Wagers can be made while you are within the boundaries of a legal horse racing betting state.

Other horse tracks will also have simulcasts of the Kentucky Derby. So, you can bet on the ticket window of other tracks around the country. Some of the biggest tracks in the US include Gulfstream, Keeneland and Santa Anita. If you are wondering, where you can bet on the Kentucky Derby betting near you, check the tracks in your area.

Types of Kentucky Derby Betting Types

The best Kentucky Derby bets aren't simply making a wager on the winner, although it is one of the most popular wagers. Here are the different kind of bets you can place on horse races:

Standard Bets

Win: The most popular and simple bet in horse racing. You are making a wager on a horse to win the race.

Place: A wager on a horse to finish in the top two. If the horse finishes 1st or 2nd, you will receive the place winnings, which will be slightly smaller than the amount for a win bet.

Show: Possibly the easiest wager to make. With a show bet, you are betting on a horse to finish at least 3rd.

Across the Board: If you make an "across the board" wager, you are making a win, place and show bet at the same time. So, if this is a $2 wager, it will cost $6. In the instance your horse finishes first, you will receive the winnings for 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Exotic Bets

And there are exotic bets, which are harder to hit than straight wagers. However, the payouts are larger. These involve betting on two or more horses in the race. Those wondering how to bet on the Kentucky Derby will find these options more difficult to hit, but it's worth it if they do.

Exacta: Betting on horses to finish 1st and 2nd.

Trifecta: Betting on the horses that will finish in 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Superfecta: Betting on the horses that will finish in the top 4.

Super High 5: Betting on the top five finishers in the race.

If you place any of the following wagers, you must get the order correct. But you can box these bets, allowing the horses to come in any order. When boxing, the price of the wager will increase. For example, a 10 cent superfecta box will cost $2.40.

Betting on Multiple Races

Some of the Kentucky Derby best bets will include wagering on the other races throughout the day. These exotic wagers include betting on at least two races on the same day.

Daily Double: Picking the winners for back-to-back races.

Pick 3: Selecting the winning horses for three-striaght races.

Pick 4: Picking the winners for four-straight races.

Pick 5: Betting on the winners of five-straight races.

Pick 6: Betting on the winning horses in six-straight races.

As you can see, betting on Kentucky Derby day can be much more than simply picking the winner of the race. When using our selected apps to bet on Kentucky Derby odds, all of these types of wagers will be available.

Payouts for the 2022 Kentucky Derby

If you were betting the 2022 Kentucky Derby online, you witnessed one of the biggest upsets in the history of the race. Rich Strike won as an 80-1 longshot. Here are the payouts for the race.

$2 win: $163.60

$2 place: $74.20

$2 show: $9.40

$2 exacta: $4,202.20

$1 trifecta: $14,870.70

$1 superfecta: $321,500.10

$1 Daily Double: $1,364.90

$0.50 Pick 3: $1,612.20

$0.50 Pick 4: $25,834.75

$0.50 Pick 5: $247,215.65

$1.00 Super High 5: $741.018.90

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot: $161,630.86

Kentucky Derby Betting Strategies and Tips

Here are some basic strategies and tips to consider for those who are new to betting on the Kentucky Derby online.

Make Different Types of Wagers

If you are betting on the Kentucky Derby, use different betting types. Don't simply stick with a win bet. You can create multiple wagers, increasing your chances to cash a ticket. A winning bet won't pay much if you are betting on a favorite. Throw in an exacta or trifecta. Plus, you can bet on multiple races with a Daily Double or Pick 3.

Do Research – Especially Past Performances and Workouts

The Kentucky Derby betting apps on our page give customers handicapping tools, which includes past performances and workouts. This allows you to see how the horse has done in his past races. Be sure to look to see if the horse has competed at Churchill Downs in the past. The recent workouts will give you an idea of the current status of the horse. Also, look at the post positions they have ran in and what type of runner they are. Closers will prefer different post positions than pace-setters.

There are several different types of running styles. Pace-setters will be out in front to push the speed of the race. While closers will be near the back, turning it on when the race reaches the back-stretch and final turn. Then there are stalkers, who prefer to stay in the middle of the pack.

Consider Track Condition

The weather always plays a factor in horse racing. Some horses are much better on a sloppy track than others. If it's a rainy day, look to see which horses have won in wet conditions. The race is going to be slower if the track is muddy, but that can be more advantageous to some horses.

Look at the Jockey and Trainer

Many handicappers love certain jockeys and trainers, which is especially the case with the Kentucky Derby. Bob Baffert has had a ton of success as Churchill Downs, training the two previous Triple Crown winners. He is still serving a suspension at Churchill Downs in 2023. Some jockeys are newcomers, while others have experience on the biggest stage in horse racing.

Manage Your Money

Kentucky Derby betting apps provide players with tools to manage money. There are a lot of different ways that you can bet on the race, but don't get too carried away. Keep track of your wagers and set responsible gaming limits on your account.

Road to the Kentucky Derby

Horses have to gain enough points in the prep races in order to earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby field. Prep races start in September and end in April. The races give the top four finishers points to qualify for the Run for the Roses. The smaller races only award 10 points to the winner, while the more important prep races award up to 100 points to first place.

A few of the key prep races include the Tampa Bay Derby, Louisiana Derby, Jeff Ruby Steaks, Florida Derby, Wood Memorial, UAE Derby and Fountain of Youth.

Contenders for the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Forte is one of the early favorites for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The Colt has already won two Grade 1 races at Keeneland, as well as the Fountain Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park. The Kentucky-born thoroughbred is trained by Todd Pletcher. Tapit Trice is another Pletcher horse who will likely be among the favorites. He won the Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby.

Practical Move has won several grade 2 races to get on the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard. The colt is trained by Tim Yakteen, who is the former assistant to Bob Baffert. He is also training Arabian Knight and National Treasure.

Other horses on the short list to qualify for the Kentucky Derby include Confidence Game, Angel of Empire, Raise Cain, Rocket Can, Instant Coffee, Classic Car Wash, Sun Thunder and Two Phil's.

Where Can I Watch the Kentucky Derby?

Coverage for the Kentucky Derby will start around noon on Saturday, May 6th. There will be races throughout the day, with the post time for the big race being closer to 7 pm ET. It will air on NBC, with the best betting apps for the Kentucky Derby also having live streams of the event. You can also go to NBCSports.com for a live stream.

Kentucky Derby Betting Apps FAQs

Can I bet on the Kentucky Derby online?

Most US states allow for Kentucky Derby betting apps. We recommend using TVG or TwinSpires to bet on horse racing. There are sign-up bonuses available for new customers.

What's the best app to bet on the Kentucky Derby?

Use TVG or TwinSpires to place your bets on the Kentucky Derby. After using the welcome bonus, you will find more promotions for the Triple Crown.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is held every year on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs. In 2023, it is on May 6th.

What is the Kentucky Derby race distance?

The Kentucky Derby is run on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The race is 1 ¼ miles long, which is 10 furlongs.

How many horses are in the Kentucky Derby?

Twenty horses can qualify for the field in the Kentucky Derby, which is a larger number of horses than the majority of races.

What are the minimum requirements for a horse to qualify in the Kentucky Derby?

Horses must compete in the Road to the Kentucky Derby races to gain enough points to qualify for the big race.

Can I still bet on the Kentucky Derby?

You can wager on the Kentucky Derby all the way up to post time. Be sure to sign up in time to do research, use promotions and look at the handicapping tools on TVG or TwinSpires.

Where can I bet on the Kentucky Derby in person?

Race tracks across the United States will have simulcasts of the Kentucky Derby. You can place bets at the betting windows or machines at the track.

