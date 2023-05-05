$200 SIGN UP BONUS TwinSpires CLAIM OFFER $20 NO-SWEAT BET FANDUEL RACING CLAIM OFFER

Each of the Kentucky Derby betting apps you can get via the links on this page will offer a great new user promo. TwinSpires $200 sign-up bonus is the largest, but FanDuel Racing's $20 no-sweat bet comes with a lower cost of entry.

There have been some changes to the field of competitors on the eve of the 149th Run for the Roses. That has led to some movement on the odds of various horses, which could present great value opportunities to bettors who sign up with these apps.

Kentucky Derby Betting Apps: How to Get Must-Have Race Offers

Before diving into the available new user promos from TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing, let's take a look at the updated odds for the Kentucky Derby:

Horse Odds Post Position Forte 9-2 15 Tapit Trice 5-1 5 Angel of Empire 5-1 14 Derma Sotogake 8-1 17 Practical Move SCR 10 Kingsbarns 12-1 6 Two Phil's 8-1 3 Jace's Road 37-1 12 Mage 18-1 8 Raise Cain 36-1 16 Rocket Can 34-1 18 Verifying 22-1 2 Confidence Game 17-1 4 Skinner SCR 9 Disarm 31-1 11 Hit Show 34-1 1 Lord Miles SCR 19 Sun Thunder 32-1 13 Continuar SCR 20 Reincarnate 15-1 7 Cyclone Mischief 45-1 21 Mandarin Hero 29-1 22 King Russell 44-1 23

Due to the scratches of Skinner, Lord Miles, Continuar and Practical Move, three horses have been added to the field. This includes Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hero and King Russell. Despite the additions, the field will now only consist of 19 horse, rather than the 20 initially slated to compete.

The first of two Kentucky Derby betting apps worth considering is TwinSpires. As the app owned and operated by Churchill Downs Inc., TwinSpires is a sensational racebook to use for the Kentucky Derby. Their new user offer is one that will require players to reach a cumulative total of money wagered on the derby and/or other races to earn a bonus.

TwinSpires players who sign up via our links will be able to secure a $100 return in bonus credits for the app once they wager $400 or more in cumulative wagers. Players will have 30 days from signing up to meet this threshold. Those who wager $800 or more will earn the full $200 sign-up bonus, which can be used on other races.

FanDuel Racing has a significantly lower up-front cost to play, though the potential bonus isn't quite as high as TwinSpires' offer. Players who register through our links will receive a $20 no-sweat first bet to use on the Kentucky Derby. In order to qualify, your first cash wager must be on the horse of your choice to win.

If your horse wins, you will secure a cash profit and get back your initial stake. However, if the horse you selects doesn't win the Run for the Roses, you will receive up to $20 back as a racing bonus. This bonus can be used on another race with available betting odds.

