Kentucky Derby Betting Apps: How to Get Must-Have Race Offers

By
Kentucky Derby offers
These Kentucky Derby betting apps offer new players some must-have race promos, including a no-sweat bet and a $200 sign-up bonus. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday and there are two Kentucky Derby betting apps available with must-have offers for the biggest race of the year. This includes a $200 sign-up bonus from TwinSpires, which you can get by signing up for an account.

Each of the Kentucky Derby betting apps you can get via the links on this page will offer a great new user promo. TwinSpires $200 sign-up bonus is the largest, but FanDuel Racing's $20 no-sweat bet comes with a lower cost of entry.

There have been some changes to the field of competitors on the eve of the 149th Run for the Roses. That has led to some movement on the odds of various horses, which could present great value opportunities to bettors who sign up with these apps.

Sign up with FanDuel Racing for a $20 no-sweat first bet to use on the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Betting Apps: How to Get Must-Have Race Offers

Before diving into the available new user promos from TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing, let's take a look at the updated odds for the Kentucky Derby:

HorseOddsPost Position
Forte9-215
Tapit Trice5-15
Angel of Empire5-114
Derma Sotogake8-117
Practical MoveSCR10
Kingsbarns12-16
Two Phil's8-13
Jace's Road37-112
Mage18-18
Raise Cain36-116
Rocket Can34-118
Verifying22-12
Confidence Game17-14
SkinnerSCR9
Disarm31-111
Hit Show34-11
Lord MilesSCR19
Sun Thunder32-113
ContinuarSCR20
Reincarnate15-17
Cyclone Mischief45-121
Mandarin Hero29-122
King Russell44-123

Due to the scratches of Skinner, Lord Miles, Continuar and Practical Move, three horses have been added to the field. This includes Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hero and King Russell. Despite the additions, the field will now only consist of 19 horse, rather than the 20 initially slated to compete.

TwinSpires Brings $200 Sign-Up Bonus to Kentucky Derby 2023

TwinSpires $200 SIGN UP BONUS
Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The first of two Kentucky Derby betting apps worth considering is TwinSpires. As the app owned and operated by Churchill Downs Inc., TwinSpires is a sensational racebook to use for the Kentucky Derby. Their new user offer is one that will require players to reach a cumulative total of money wagered on the derby and/or other races to earn a bonus.

TwinSpires players who sign up via our links will be able to secure a $100 return in bonus credits for the app once they wager $400 or more in cumulative wagers. Players will have 30 days from signing up to meet this threshold. Those who wager $800 or more will earn the full $200 sign-up bonus, which can be used on other races.

Secure a $200 sign-up bonus from TwinSpires when you register for an account ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Grab a $20 No-Sweat Bet From FanDuel Racing

FanDuel Racing $20 NO-SWEAT BET
21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Racing has a significantly lower up-front cost to play, though the potential bonus isn't quite as high as TwinSpires' offer. Players who register through our links will receive a $20 no-sweat first bet to use on the Kentucky Derby. In order to qualify, your first cash wager must be on the horse of your choice to win.

If your horse wins, you will secure a cash profit and get back your initial stake. However, if the horse you selects doesn't win the Run for the Roses, you will receive up to $20 back as a racing bonus. This bonus can be used on another race with available betting odds.

Sign up with FanDuel Racing to get a $20 no-sweat first bet for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

