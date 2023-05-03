Kentucky Derby Lead-Up Marred by 'Unacceptable' Horse Deaths

Four horses have died at Churchill Downs racetrack during the week of preparations leading up to Saturday's 2023 Kentucky Derby.

According to a statement from the racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, two horses being trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. died suddenly from causes that have yet to be determined. Parents Pride, age 4, died after a race Saturday, and Chasing Artie, age 5, died after a race Tuesday. Two others—3-year-olds Wild On Ice and Take Charge Briana—were also euthanized after sustaining injuries on the track during training this week.

"While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable," read the statement from Churchill Downs. "We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed."

"We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes," the statement continued. "We have full confidence in our racing surfaces and have been assured by our riders and horsemen that they do as well."

The racetrack at Churchill Downs is shown during morning training for the Kentucky Derby in Louisville. Four horses have died in the week leading up to Saturday's race, including two from injuries sustained during training on the track. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The racetrack said that all four horses had been transported to the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostics Lab for autopsies, and promised to "continued to press for answers."

According to a report from the Associated Press (AP), Joseph told reporters on the track Wednesday that bloodwork for Parents Pride and Chasing Artie did not point to any causes for the horses' sudden deaths.

"When you don't know something, that's when it worries you the most," Joseph said. "Something is wrong. A lot of thoughts run through your head, but you can drive yourself insane. But I'm very uneasy right now. It's not something I would wish on anybody."

Joseph is set to saddle Lord Miles, a 3-year-old colt, in the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The race is set to begin at 6:57 p.m. EST.

In a report from BloodHorse magazine last week, Wild On Ice breeder Frank Sumpter told the outlet that he and trainer Joel Marr had cried together Thursday after their horse had to be put down. The Texas-bred colt was a contender for Saturday's race.

"Joel told me last week we don't know how good this horse is; he just kept climbing the ladder and had been doing everything so easy," Sumpter said. "It is a sad deal that we'll never get to see what he could do. My heart is broken for Joel and his staff who practically lived with this horse. We are blessed to have him because he is a magnificent trainer and Ken Tohill is a great rider."

Wild On Ice's death makes way for Skinner, a Kentucky-bred colt who took third place in the Santa Anita Derby, to race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.