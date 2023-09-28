Kentucky Sports Betting Apps: How to Sign Up With the 5 Best Offers

$200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK KENTUCKY CLAIM OFFER $200 BONUS BETS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK KENTUCKY CLAIM OFFER $365 BONUS BETS BET365 KENTUCKY CLAIM OFFER $250 BONUS BETS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST BET BETMGM CLAIM OFFER 18 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New players who download these Kentucky sports betting apps can start off with bonus bets, first bets and other unique offers on launch day.

Kentucky Sports Betting Apps Unlock Top Offers

Kentucky sports betting is finally live and this weekend represents a rare opportunity for bettors in the Bluegrass State. There are tons of options to choose from with the NFL and college football seasons in full swing. The Lions and Packers will kick things off tonight on Thursday Night Football. But that's just the start of what's going to be a busy weekend. Take a look at these Kentucky sports betting apps to get started.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 on Lions-Packers, Win $200 Instantly

DraftKings Kentucky BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER 18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This new promotion will provide new players with a guaranteed $200 bonus to start. Anyone who signs up with the DraftKings Kentucky app and bets $5 on any game will win this bonus. From there, bettors will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on a wide range of markets. Between the NFL, college football, MLB, soccer, tennis and golf, there should be something for everyone.

New users on DraftKings Sportsbook can turn a $5 wager on any game into $200 in instant bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get the App to Win $200

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The FanDuel Kentucky app will deliver $200 in bonus bets to lucky bettors in Kentucky this weekend. Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer. Next, download the easy-to-use app and lock in a $5 wager. No matter what happens in the selected game, new players will win $200 in bonus bets.

Sign up and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for the chance to win $200 in bonuses this weekend.

BetMGM Sportsbook's $1,500 First Bet Leads the Way

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21 to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 daysfrom issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

New players in Kentucky can sign up with the BetMGM Kentucky app for the largest new user promo on the market. Instead of easing into it, bettors can go big on the games this weekend. Place a real money wager on any game in any sport. Players who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonus bets.

Score a $1,500 first bet for any game this weekend by signing up with this BetMGM Sportsbook promo.

Caesars Sportsbook Turns $50 Bet Into $250

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky BET $50, GET $250! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET 21 and in Kentucky only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Caesars Kentucky app is rolling out another guaranteed bonus for new players in Kentucky. By starting off with a $50+ bet on Lions-Packers or any other game this weekend, new bettors will be locking in $250 in bonuses. These new users in Kentucky will also be eligible for cash winnings on the original $50 wager.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to activate this "bet $50, get $250" offer.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Win $365 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

bet365 Kentucky BET $1, GET $365! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSKY 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The bet365 Kentucky app is giving away the largest single bonus in Kentucky. Anyone who signs up and activates this offer will be able to collect a no-brainer bonus. Create a new account, make a cash deposit of $10 or more and bet $1 on any game this weekend. As soon as the selected game finishes, bettors will receive $365 in bonuses.

Activate this bet365 Sportsbook promo and bet $1 on any game to win $365 in bonuses.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.