Prospective bettors will have the chance to take advantage of new user promos when Kentucky online sports betting launches on September 28, 2023. A pre-registration window could be in play, which would give bettors the opportunity to lock-in bonus bets just for signing up early, although that has not yet been confirmed. Below you will find the current offers available in states where online sports betting is legal, which may also end up being the Kentucky sports betting promos available at launch.

Kentucky Sports Betting Promos: Expected Bonuses for New Players

As of July 2023, two legal online sports betting operators, FanDuel and Caesars, have publicly announced a partnership with a brick-and-mortar location. In order for a sports betting company to operate within the Kentucky state limits, a partnership must be reached with a physical location.

Considering the past few state rollouts in Massachusetts, Ohio and Maryland, it stands to reason that companies like DraftKings and BetMGM will also make an attempt to be available on launch day. Another company that's garnered plenty of attention in recent months, bet365, could also look to make a splash in the Bluegrass State.

Let's take a look at each of what could be the best Kentucky sports betting promos as of July 2023. Note: there is no guaranteed that these offers will be the launch offers available when Kentucky goes live with legal online sports betting.

DraftKings Sportsbook

The first potential Kentucky sports betting promo on our list comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. Technically, DraftKings Sportsbook has two offers available in other states. The first is a promo that's available year round, regardless of the sports season. Players can sign up for a $50 bonus bet and deposit bonus of up to $1,000. This $50 bonus bet is applicable to any betting market. The deposit bonus comes at a 20% rate up to $1,000. That means if you deposit $100, DraftKings will add $20 in bonus bets to your account. If you deposit $500, you'd pick up a bonus of $100. In order to get the full $1,000 bonus, you'll need to deposit $5,000 or more.

Another offer available from DraftKings Sportsbook is a guaranteed bonus for any sports game. A $5 wager on any game earns players in states where the app is available a $150 return in bonus bets win or lose. A $5 wager on any NFL game in September, for example, would secure players a $150 bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook

Another of the best sports betting promos Kentucky players could potentially have access to is a guaranteed bonus promo from FanDuel Sportsbook. Of all the sports betting operators on this list, FanDuel is the one that changes their new user promos a bit more regularly.

FanDuel Sportsbook often toggles between a fully-backed no-sweat bet and a bet and get offer. It remains to be seen which offer FanDuel will roll out in the Bluegrass State, but there's currently a bet $5, get $100 offer available in states where the app is live. This promo requires a $10+ deposit and a $5+ wager on any game to earn $100 in bonus bets. The bonus will convey win or lose.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the biggest names in legal online sports betting. It stands to reason that they'll be one of the first to market, as they've already announced a partnership with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming and Racing in Lexington. Caesars routinely offers the lengthiest list of enhanced odds markets, as well as a robust set of in-app promos.

What will certainly catch the attention of prospective players in search of the biggest Kentucky sports betting bonuses is the Full Caesar offer. This promo comes with three separate bonus in one. The main bonus is a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, which backs a player's first cash wager with up to $1,250 in bonus bets. In the event that a player's first wager loses, the bonus bets will convey and the player can try again.

Additionally, all new players will secure 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. Reward Credits are redeemable for hotel stays, dining, entertainment experiences and more at Caesars Hotels and Resorts.

BetMGM

Another potential Kentucky sports betting sign up bonus could come by way of BetMGM. As one of the most trusted names in online betting, BetMGM has typically opted to roll out one of two offers as they hit a new market. Currently, there's a $1,000 first-bet offer available in states where the BetMGM app is live and online sports betting is available. This will return five equal bonus bets to a player's account if the initial wager settles as a loss.

One of the other offers BetMGM has launched with in other markets is a bet $10, get $200 promo. As part of this offer, players who signed up and wagered $10 on any team to win secured a $200 return in bonus bets. There is no guarantee that this will be a sports betting bonus Kentucky players can expect at launch.

Bet365

One of the more intriguing Kentucky sports betting apps promos that could go live in the Bluegrass state is a bet $1, get $200 offer from bet365. Bet365 is currently available in five states, including Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia. It could make a ton of sense for the company to pursue a license in Kentucky, though that has not been confirmed.

If the bet $1, get $200 offer were to hit the market, it would become arguably one of the best promos sports betting Kentucky players could secure. The offer is live in other states, allowing players to turn a single $1 wager on any game into $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. In addition to an enticing new user promo, bet365 has some incredible in-app promos, including an early money line payout offer, as well as bet boosts.

Online Sportsbook Apps: Best Promos for Kentucky Sports Betting

As outlined above, online sports betting is slated to go live on September 28, 2023. As of July 2023, no Kentucky sports betting app promos are available, nor will they be until a pre-registration window opens or the state goes live. It's worth noting, however, that sportsbook apps are often available to download even though no bets can be placed.

Let's take a look at which potential KY sports betting apps are available on iOS and Android:

iOS (App Store)

DraftKings Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook

BetMGM

bet365

Android (Google Play Store)

DraftKings Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook

BetMGM

bet365

Keep in mind that some sportsbook apps for Android devices may need to be downloaded directly through a sports betting operator's website.

All Kentucky Sports Betting Promos

Although no sports betting Kentucky promos are available to players currently, looking at live offers in other states could shed some light on what may become available in September. Let's take a look at each sportsbook's live offer in other states:

Which Other States Have Access to Online Sports Betting?

Online sports betting continues to spread throughout the country and Kentucky is the next state slated to gain access to legal online sports betting apps. Here are other states where players can bet on sports:

Arizona

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

What You'll Need to Sign Up for Sports Betting Promos In Kentucky

As soon as online sports betting launches or a pre-registration window opens, prospective bettors will need to provide some personal information to access all Kentucky sports betting sign up bonus offers. This information includes:

Full legal name

Social Security number

Date of Birth

Residential Address

Phone number

Email address

Credit/debit card number

You will also need to accept a geolocation verification request. If more information is needed, sportsbooks could request a picture of a valid photo ID to confirm your identity.

How to Bet On Sports In Kentucky

Once Kentucky sports betting sign up promos are available to players, there will be a variety of betting markets available. Players who are physically located within the Kentucky state limits and are at least 21 years of age will be eligible to wager on games.

Available Bet Types

Let's take a closer look at some common bet types available across various sports leagues:

Money line : This is a straightforward market that requires bettors to choose a winner

: This is a straightforward market that requires bettors to choose a winner Point spread : This market reflects the scoring gap established between teams or players

: This market reflects the scoring gap established between teams or players Over/under : The total points/goals/runs line combines the potential score of both teams; players choose whether the total will go over or under this line

: The total points/goals/runs line combines the potential score of both teams; players choose whether the total will go over or under this line Parlays : A combination of a betting market from more than one game; this comes with longer odds, but one leg losing renders the entire bet a loss

: A combination of a betting market from more than one game; this comes with longer odds, but one leg losing renders the entire bet a loss Same-game parlays : Similar to parlays, except every betting market must come from the same game

: Similar to parlays, except every betting market must come from the same game Futures : Wagers placed on eventual outcomes, such as division/conference/league winners, player awards and more

: Wagers placed on eventual outcomes, such as division/conference/league winners, player awards and more Live, in-game bets : Markets that are available to wager on while a game is in progress

: Markets that are available to wager on while a game is in progress Prop bets: Game and player markets related to potential outcomes, including a player's total points/goals/touchdowns or a team to be the first to score 10 points

Sports to Bet On

Kentucky bettors will be permitted to wager on both professional and collegiate sports once online sports betting goes live. Each of the best Kentucky promos sports betting players will have access to should be available for the following sports:

Aussie rules

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Darts

Football

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Lacrosse

MMA

Racing

Rugby league

Rugby union

Snooker

Soccer

Table tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Deposit Methods

In order to lock-in any of the potential Kentucky sports betting bonus offers, you'll need to make an initial deposit. The required amount can vary from sportsbook to sportsbook. Here are some of the traditional deposit methods available from various sports betting apps:

Online banking

ACH e-check

Credit/debit card

PayPal

Venmo

Wire transfer

Prepaid cards

Cash at cage

Kentucky Online Sports Betting History

2023 has been a huge year for KY online sports betting. The House of Representatives approved House Bill 551, which was then also approved by the Senate. Rep. Michael Meredith's comprehensive sports betting bill then went to Governor Andy Beshear to be signed into law. He did so on March 31, 2023.

In July, Gov. Beshear publicly announced that Kentucky would gain access to in-person sports betting on September 7, 2023, while online wagering would begin on September 28, 2023.

Sports Betting Partnerships

As of July 2023, FanDuel Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook have announced partnerships with brick-and-mortar locations. FanDuel has partnered with Churchill Downs, while Caesars has an agreement with Keeneland and Red Mill Gaming and Racing.

Is Betting On Collegiate Sports Legal?

Once online sports betting launches, players will be able to bet on both professional and collegiate sports. Unlike Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, Kentuckians will have the ability to bet on in-state college games.

FAQ

Is Sports Betting Legal In Kentucky?

Sports betting is technically legal in Kentucky, but online wagers will not be available to be placed until September 28, 2023.

When Will Kentucky Sports Betting Bonus Offers Be Available?

Any sports betting Kentucky promos will be available once the state goes live on September 28, 2023.

What Are the Eligibility Requirements for Sports Betting Promos In Kentucky?

Any of the sports betting promos Kentucky users might want to access will have similar requirements. First and foremost, players will need to be located in Kentucky and also be at least 21 years of age.

Do I Need to Be a Kentucky Resident to Bet In Kentucky?

No. As long as you're physically located in Kentucky and are 21+, you will be able to wager on sports even if you're simply traveling through the state or visiting.

