$200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK KENTUCKY CLAIM OFFER $200 BONUS BETS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK KENTUCKY CLAIM OFFER $365 BONUS BETS BET365 KENTUCKY CLAIM OFFER $250 BONUS BETS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST BET BETMGM CLAIM OFFER 18 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Below you will find the five best Kentucky sportsbook promos. This includes over $2,000 in potential bonus bets and fully-backed wagers.

Kentucky Sportsbook Promos: How to Get $2K+ Bonuses for NFL Week 4, MLB

One thing to note before diving into the offers is that each promo outlined below can be applied to any betting market in any game. This includes the NFL, MLB, college football and much more. The mechanics of each offer can vary, so be sure to read over each promo before deciding which deals are best for you.

DraftKings Sportsbook KY's Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

DraftKings Kentucky BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER 18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Bluegrass State bettors can get in on the action with a sensational offer from the DraftKings Kentucky app. New users can turn a $5 wager on any game into $200 in bonus bets. This will hit your account as eight $25 bonus bets, which you'll be able to spread across as many as eight different games. If your first cash bet wins, you'll also earn a cash profit.

Sign up with DraftKings KY Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for any game in any sports league.

FanDuel Kentucky Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Offer

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Kentucky is next up on this list of Kentucky sportsbook promos. If you register for an account with the FanDuel Kentucky app via the links on this page, you'll earn a $200 guaranteed bonus in exchange for a $5+ wager on any game. You'll also qualify for a number of in-app promos, which include a profit boost for Thursday Night Football, as well as a no sweat SGP bet for Lions-Packers.

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Bet $1, Get $365 Guaranteed Bonus From Bet365 Kentucky

bet365 Kentucky BET $1, GET $365! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSKY 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Players who want to earn the largest guaranteed return in bonus bets win or lose can lock-in $365 in guaranteed bonus bets with the bet365 Kentucky app. Regardless of how your first $1+ wager settles, you will receive a 365x return. The bonus bets you receive will be eligible for use on other games this week. There are also early payout promos that will pay out your money line bet early if your MLB or NFL team takes a lead of 5+ runs or 17+ points, respectively.

Register with bet365 Kentucky bonus code NEWSKY to bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets From Caesars Kentucky This Week

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky BET $50, GET $250! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET 21 and in Kentucky only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook has another guaranteed bonus bet offer worth considering. A $50+ wager on any NFL, MLB or college football game this week will earn you $250 in bonus bets that will convey win or lose. If your first wager on the Caesars Kentucky app settles as a win, you'll also collect cash winnings and Caesars will return your wager. Caesars also has a number of odds boosts available for Thursday Night Football, college football, MLB games and more.

Register with Caesars Kentucky to get your first $1,000 bet on Caesars for any game this week.

BetMGM Kentucky Offers $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21 to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 daysfrom issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The BetMGM Kentucky app has the final offer on our list of Kentucky sportsbook promos. However, this offer the epitome of last but not least. New bettors who register with promo code NEWSWEEK will get their first cash wager of up to $1,500 backed by BetMGM. If your bet settles as a loss, you'll get back five bonus bets that can be used on as many as five different games in the NFL, MLB, college football and more. If you navigate to the home screen of the app, you'll also find odds boosts for tonight's action.

Sign up with BetMGM Kentucky to secure a $1,500 first-bet offer that you can use on any game this week.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in KY. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable bonus bets that expires 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in KY ("9/28"). Unique user identity verification required. Offer ends on the Go Live Date. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.