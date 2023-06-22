News

Kevin McCarthy Has Lost the House to 'MAGA Wing Nuts': Dem Congressman


House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has handed over control of the House to "MAGA wing nuts," according to Democratic Congressman James McGovern.

McGovern on Thursday accused McCarthy of allowing "extreme, outlandish and nutty issues" to be debated while "important" issues were being ignored, while the House was debating Republican Representative Lauren Boebert's resolution to impeach President Joe Biden.

Boebert's resolution accuses Biden of "high crimes and misdemeanors" related to his southern border policies. McCarthy previously urged Republicans to reject the measure if Boebert forced a vote, arguing that it was not the right time to attempt to impeach the president.

McGovern argued that Republicans were "dishonoring themselves" by allowing the "ridiculous impeachment referral" to even be debated on the House floor, maintaining that the resolution was being pushed to please former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy Lost the House to 'MAGA Wingnuts'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is shown arriving at the U.S. Capitol on May 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Democratic Representative James McGovern said McCarthy has relinquished control of the chamber to "MAGA wing nuts." Kevin Dietsch/Getty

"Oh my God, Mr. Speaker, let's get real here," McGovern said, addressing McCarthy. "Nothing about this is serious. Not the process, not the intentions of the resolution's sponsor, not a single damn thing."

McGovern said that the "real emergency" was the "Georgia wing and the Colorado wing of the MAGA caucus" getting into a fight over "who gets to impeach the president first," referring to a recent confrontation between Boebert and fellow pro-Trump Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Boebert was reportedly accused of being a "copycat" by Greene, who has been pushing for Biden's impeachment since before he even took office in 2021. During a House floor showdown on Wednesday, Greene purportedly called Boebert "a little b****," according to The Daily Beast.

McGovern suggested that the GOP drama and the push for Biden's impeachment indicated that McCarthy had allowed Republicans to become "a joke" and make "a mockery" of the House.

"The Republican Party is a joke," said McGovern. "The truth is that Speaker McCarthy has lost control of this House and it is being run by the MAGA fringe. This is nuts ... When the MAGA wing nuts say 'jump,' Speaker McCarthy says 'how high?'"

"That's who's in charge here—the MAGA extremists," he continued. "And frankly, they can try to impeach Joe Biden all they want. But all they are doing is impeaching themselves and making a mockery of this place while they're at it."

A last-minute deal between the speaker and Boebert ultimately led to the impeachment resolution being sent to congressional committees for review on Thursday, at least temporarily staving off an actual floor vote, according to the Associated Press.

If a full vote on Boebert's resolution had been forced, it likely would have been defeated, as multiple Republicans had already indicated that they would not support it.

Newsweek has reached out to the office of McCarthy via email for comment.



Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
June 30
2023 Issue
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC