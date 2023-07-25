Kevin McCarthy May Grant Marjorie Taylor Greene's Greatest Wish

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is getting closer to delivering a win to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in one of her longest congressional battles—impeaching President Joe Biden.

McCarthy offered his strongest warning of impeachment on Monday night, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity that House Republicans were approaching a point in their Biden-related investigations that was "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry."

His comments came amid a series of GOP-led probes that have targeted the president, his family—most notably son Hunter—and his administration. Last month's announcement that Hunter Biden reached a plea deal with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in a years-long tax investigation sparked Republican outcry.

The pursuit of a Biden impeachment probe has been on Greene's to-do list since Biden was inaugurated in January 2021. The Georgia Republican filed her first article of impeachment against him on the first full day of his presidency and proceeded to sponsor more than half of the nine impeachment resolutions that were submitted in the 117th Congress.

Newsweek reached out to Greene for comment.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy embraces Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in the House Chamber during the fourth day of voting for speaker at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2023, in Washington, D.C. McCarthy is getting closer to delivering a win to Greene in one of her longest congressional battles—impeaching President Joe Biden. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

In May 2023, Greene become the first member of Congress to file an impeachment resolution against Biden in the 118th Congress. Several other Republicans, like Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, have also submitted impeachment articles since then.

Greene renewed her calls for impeachment on Tuesday, tweeting: "Expunge the WRONGFUL Trump impeachments. IMPEACH CRIMINAL Biden."

Greene's first impeachment article submitted against Biden stemmed from his son Hunter's business dealings as a former board member of Ukrainian natural gas giant Burisma Holdings. She claimed that Biden, who was serving as vice president during his son's stint with the company, had influenced U.S. foreign policy to benefit his son.

"President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family's pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies," she said in a January 2021 statement.

Other resolutions filed against Biden cited his administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, his handling of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and his extension of the COVID-19 pandemic-era eviction moratorium.

Although McCarthy signaled that House Republicans are the closest they have come to opening an impeachment inquiry, he did not offer a timeline on how quickly GOP lawmakers were aiming to file resolutions.

Instead, he told Hannity that the American public would not have known any of the allegations that have been made against the Biden administration "if Republicans had not taken the majority."

Two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers have lobbied claims against the DOJ to House Republicans, alleging that felony charges should have been brought against Hunter Biden in the tax investigation and that the prosecutor overseeing the probe does not have final charging say, a direct contradiction of Attorney General Merrick Garland's statements defending the department's independence.

McCarthy's most recent comments were also a shift from the tone he took last month, when he reportedly encouraged the Republican caucus to vote against Boebert's efforts to force a House vote on impeaching Biden. He had also previously said that GOP lawmakers did not yet have the grounds to impeach the president.

But on Monday, McCarthy said the evidence against Biden was mounting.

"We only followed where the information has taken us," he said, adding that it would take an impeachment probe "to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed."