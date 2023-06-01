Kevin McCarthy's Colossal Triumph

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved the debt ceiling deal negotiated by President Biden and Speaker McCarthy by 314 votes to 117, in a move that could prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debts for the first time in history.

The passage of the bill demonstrates just how influential McCarthy has become, since being elected as speaker in January, with one leading political scientist calling it a "big win" for the California Republican.

McCarthy managed to secure the speakership after 15 rounds of voting, following major concessions to conservative colleagues, sparking speculation he would be a lame-duck speaker. The debt ceiling deal looks to have put that perception to bed, though McCarthy could find his position threatened by GOP hardliners, with Colorado Rep. Ken Buck telling CNN there will be conversations about toppling the speaker "in the next week or two."

If approved by the Senate, the new deal will raise the U.S. debt limit above $31.4 trillion over the next few years, avoiding a default, whilst also mandating some federal spending cuts.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy holds a news conference after the House passed The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023, in Washington, DC. McCarthy secured a "big win" with the vote, according to one leading political scientist. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

With the exception of funding for defense and veterans, spending will stay "largely flat" in 2024, then increase by one percent in 2025. A number of programs have been cut, including a plan to hire thousands more Internal Revenue Service agents, and spending on COVID-19 relief. Those on food assistance programs will also face stricter work requirements.

These concessions angered many on the Democratic left, with 46 House Democrats joining 71 Republicans to vote against the deal.

McCarthy was able to martial 149 Republican representatives to support the bill, who were joined by 165 Democrats, allowing it to pass comfortably.

Speaking to Newsweek, Thomas Gift, associate professor and head of the Centre on U.S. Politics at the University College London, U.K., said the deal refutes the suggestion that McCarthy would be a weak speaker.

He said: "Kevin McCarthy deserves credit for what he's been able to achieve in the debt ceiling deal. It should disabuse critics of the notion that his weak grip on the speakership would render him completely ineffectual at herding his splintered conference, and ultimately, governing. Defections within the Freedom Caucus aside, which were inevitable, last night should be seen as a big win for McCarthy personally.

"Even the fact that 46 House Democrats voted against the bill should be a helpful talking point for McCarthy in reassuring his fellow Republicans that the deal was sufficient to irk progressives."

However, Gift noted the deal has increased tensions between McCarthy and GOP hardliners, including those who opposed him in January.

He said: "All of this doesn't mean we won't still hear rumblings of a 'reckoning' from far-right firebrands calling for his job. But it's very plausible that McCarthy emerges stronger from this fight, not weaker."

A Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey, conducted exclusively for Newsweek found 40 percent of Americans either "approved" or "strongly approved" of McCarthy's handling of the debt crisis, versus just 23 percent who "disapproved" or "strongly disapproved."

The poll, of 1,500 eligible voters in the United States, was conducted on May 31.

Some of McCarthy's colleagues were less impressed, with Rep. Dan Bishop becoming the first Republican to publicly say he is considering a "motion to vacate the chair" on Tuesday after the deal was announced.

Texas Republican Chip Roy called for a "reckoning," adding: "The Republican conference has been torn asunder."

Lauren Boebert received criticism and mockery online for not voting against the agreement, despite having publicly condemned it.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday night, McCarthy suggested his critics had underestimated him.

He added: "I have been thinking about this day since before my vote for speaker because I knew the debt ceiling was coming. I wanted to make history."

