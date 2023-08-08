Key Takeaways From Trump's New Hampshire Rally

Former President Donald Trump railed against the Department of Justice (DOJ) in his first major campaign rally since being indicted in the case surrounding the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol.

Trump delivered remarks in Windham, New Hampshire, Tuesday afternoon, one week after the Department of Justice announced that he would be indicted on four charges related to the riot, which saw a mob of his supporters, allegedly motivated by his unfounded claims of voter fraud, in a failed effort to block President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

The indictment loomed over the rally, but Trump continued to touch on a number of other topics as well, including his plans for the U.S. military and his attacks against his Republican rivals, who continue to trail him in the early-voting Granite State, according to a new poll.

Here is a look at four key aways from Trump's New Hampshire rally.

Attendees during the pledge of allegiance before Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Windham High School on August 8, 2023 in Windham, New Hampshire. Trump ripped the Department of Justice's protective order, touted his polls and surveyed his audience about whether he should attend an upcoming GOP debate during the rally. Scott Eisen/Getty

4 Takeaways from Trump New Hampshire Rally

1. Trump Polls Crowd About Whether He Should Attend Upcoming GOP Debate

The former president started off the rally by questioning his audience about whether or not he should participate in the upcoming debate against his Republican challengers. The debate is scheduled for August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump has previously suggested he may not participate, pointing to his substantial lead over his rivals in the polls.

He asked the crowd, "Should I do the debate?"

The audience responded with widespread "no's," prompting Trump to suggest he could "do something else" in lieu of debating other Republicans.

"It doesn't make sense to do it if you're leading by so much, but they like it for entertainment value because they're selfish," he said.

2. Trump Rips DOJ's Protective Order Plea

Trump also ripped the DOJ for filing a protective order that would limit his ability to speak about the Jan. 6 case.

Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, to issue a protective order that would limit the information Trump is allowed to share about the case after Trump wrote, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" on Truth Social last week.

Trump described the effort as an attempt to stifle his First Amendment right to free speech as he campaigns for president, though these orders are handed out from time to time in criminal cases.

"Crooked Joe now wants the thug prosecutor, this deranged guy, to file a court order taking away my First Amendment rights, so that I can't speak," he said.

His comments reflect the points made by his legal team in a court filing on Monday. Trump's attorneys argued that Special Counsel Jack Smith's proposed protective order was an infringement on the former president's First Amendment rights, and was too broad.

3. Plans to Prevent the Military From Going 'Woke'

Trump also emphasized his plans for the military and Veterans Affairs if he is elected next November, noting that New Hampshire is a "very big and important veterans state." His policy proposals included plans to target gender-affirming healthcare for transgender veterans.

"I will ban the Department of Veteran's Affairs from wasting a single cent to fund transgender surgeries or sex change surgeries," he said, arguing that tax funds used for veterans' gender-affirming care should go to "veterans in need."

According to a 2021 report from Military.com, the Pentagon spent $15 million in the five years prior to treat 1,892 transgender soldiers. Of that money, $3.1 million went to surgeries, while $11.5 went to psychotherapy. A total of 243 were funded during that time period.

Trump also said he would reinstate his ban on transgender individuals from serving in the military. This policy was enacted during his first term as president, but Biden has since ended that rule.

4. Trump Touts His Poll Numbers Increasing After Indictment

Trump highlighted his poll numbers, noting that the rally followed a new poll from the New Hampshire Journal found Trump leading the GOP primary with 43 percent of the vote, with all of his rivals polling in the single digits. The poll surveyed 886 likely Republican primary voters from August 5 to 7.

Trump boasted about his poll numbers in the Republican primary. Most surveys have found his popularity among the GOP increased after his indictment as the conservative base rallied around him.

"Every time I get indicted, I like to check the polls," he said. "One more indictment, then I think this election is over. One more."