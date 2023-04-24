Kia's EV9 Electric SUV Is a Sustainability Pledge to the World

Kia's new three-row sport utility vehicle (SUV) isn't a gas guzzling family hauler like many of the models it competes with. Instead, it's an all-electric model that's ready to transport family and gear in zero emissions style.

The first battery-electric large SUV by the automaker, the 2024 Kia EV9 is more than just a car. It's a chapter turn and a promise to the world that more sustainable mobility solutions are on the horizon.

Sitting in drafty, cold warehouse-turned-studio space in one of Seoul's trendy neighborhoods, Jochen Paesen, Kia's vice president of interior design, explained to Newsweek how the new EV9 ticks all of Kia's design sustainability boxes, from battery-electric powertrain to interior materials.

"We've created what we call the 10 must-have items," Paesen said. "Sustainability, as we know, is extremely important. But, we try to look at how we can actually have an impact."

Kia's other electrified vehicle models, like the EV6 crossover and Niro small SUV, have crept toward a perfect 10. Gesturing toward the two EV9 models displayed in the space a few yards away, Paesen explained that the EV9 is the first to have all 10 items.

The Kia EV9 pictured amongst redwood trees. Kia

Those other models aren't considered the launching point for the 10-point sustainability initiative. EV9 is. This is where all Kias go from here.

One of the points that Paesen brings up is that Kia is moving away from leather. This follows the moves of many other brands, which are switching to synthetic leather or using other materials as upholstery on seats, dashboards and consoles. "We will bring that to an all cars," he promised.

Recycled fishing nets also play a role in Kia's sustainable future. The carpets of the EV9 are made from them.

Further, "we're using fabrics in the interior to give a nice, warm, home-like feeling," he said.

Harsh chemicals have been shown the metaphorical door. "Foams are made of natural, or with natural oils, and we try to use as little chemical paints as possible - reducing or removing the chemical process for painting and chemical particles for painting," he said.

The interior of the Kia EV9. Kia

By moving forward with this sustainability initiative all-in, Kia is making large scale shifts for their suppliers, committing to large quantities up front, allowing them to have the backbone to shift their production to meet the needs and expectations of the company.

"It allows us to work with our suppliers at a greater scale," Paesen told Newsweek, "which has helped us to accelerate the processes."

Suppliers aren't playing catch-up, rather meeting Kia right on time as a slew of new models prepares to break cover and advance the company's electrification story.

"We know the suppliers are all well aware of what is coming and they are developing very fast. It allows us to just jump on that and actually put it into action as quickly as possible."

Despite these quick-moving initiatives, Paesen is cognizant that Kia isn't moving fast enough, at least in his mind.

"We know it's not enough. We know that there's a lot of work to do. But, I think we want to be able to just say, 'Okay, let's really be consequential. Let's invest in that and it will bring us returns.' And it'll allow us to to learn and move faster."

To move faster, Kia is pushing beyond the traditional boundaries of the supplier-manufacturer chain. "We are looking at working with startup companies around certain materials that we think could become interesting."

The Kia EV9 driving along the California coast. Kia

This includes mycelium, a mushroom material that could work as a standalone or in combination with other components. "Ultimately, it has the potential to replace some of the materials on the interior," Paesen said.

Until the future is here, Paesen makes this promise for a more sustainable future: "Constantly learn, build, experience, and then, hopefully, bring change at scale."