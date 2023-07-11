A baby is feared to be in "extreme danger" after she was kidnapped on Monday evening, authorities said, as they launched a huge search for the little girl overnight.

An Amber Alert was issued for 9-month old Harlow Darby Freeman, who police say was taken at around 6:50 p.m. in Parrish, Alabama.

Police are urging drivers and residents to help them in their search by looking out for a white 2009 Lexus RX350, tag number 3880AR8, that is distinctive due to damage on the rear passenger side that has been fixed with clear tape. The baby is described as white, with brown hair and blue eyes, who was last seen wearing a tie dye onesie and pink shorts.

Police have not released details of the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping, but the baby's family—who are desperately appealing for her safe return—say the SUV was stolen from them while she was inside.

Harlow Darby Freeman, aged just 9 months, who was kidnapped on Monday evening from Parrish, Alabama. The suspect was driving a white 2009 Lexus RX350, tag number 3880AR8, with damage on the rear passenger side fixed with clear tape. Parrish Police Department

Newsweek reached out to Parrish Police Department by email in the early hours of Tuesday morning seeking further information and comment.

The baby's mom, Bethany Smith, posted a desperate appeal on Facebook, saying: "Be on the lookout for a 2009 white Lexus SUV RX 350 damage to the back right. My car was stolen and the baby was in the back seat in her car seat!!! Please help!!! Car was stolen out of Parrish. If you're reading this and you know anything. All I ask is for my baby back. Y'all can keep the car!!!!! Just bring me my baby and no questions asked! Car was stolen from downtown Parrish between 6:30-6:50pm."

The baby's aunt, Melinda Hutchison, told reporters that the little girl's father left her in the vehicle for a minute to run inside a friend's house, according to local news website Al.com. That's when the SUV was stolen, she said. The family is offering a $5,000 reward for the baby's safe return, Al.com added.

Police shared a description and pictures of little Harlow Freeman, and posted a statement on their Facebook page on Monday night, reading: "The Parrish Police Department is on the scene of a 9 month old child that was kidnapped at approximately 6:50 pm. from a residence on Crest Avenue in Parrish. The child is a W/F [white female] approximately 20 pounds. The vehicle is described as a white 2009 Lexus RX350 tag number 3880AR8. The vehicle has damage on the rear passenger side and appears to be taped with clear tape. Anyone with information call the Parrish Police Department 205-686-9991 or 911. We will update as information becomes available."

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, while the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has also shared the alert which warned the baby "is believed to be in extreme danger."

The alert read: "The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert. The Parrish Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Harlow Darby Freeman, white female, 9 months of age with brown hair and blue eyes. Harlow Freeman was seen on July 10th, 2023, at approximately 6:50 pm wearing a tie dye onesie and light pink shorts in the area of Crest Avenue and is believed to be in extreme danger. The subjects may be traveling in a white 2009 Lexus R X 3 50 bearing Alabama plate 3 8 8 0 A R 8."

Anyone with information should contact the Parrish Police Department on 205-686-9991 or call 911.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there were 359,094 reports of missing children in 2022—although it should be noted that some of those numbers are repeat entries for children who ran away multiple times.

Whereas hundreds of thousands of children and juveniles are reported missing each year, analysis by Reuters suggests that the vast majority (more than 95 percent) are found relatively quickly after running away. Abduction by a non-custodial parent or relative accounts for most of the remaining cases, and 0.1 percent are reported as being abducted by a stranger.