Kids Praised for Warning Note to Neighborhood Mom About 'Strange Man'

The internet was left in stitches when a group of local kids showed just how much they look out for their neighbors this week.

In a post on Reddit on December 22, Alyssa shared the note that her mom received after her ex-husband came to visit.

With over 70,000 upvotes, the handwritten note was put together by a group of local kids who were concerned after they noticed Karen Holt's ex heading into her home.

The note read: "Ms. Karren we saw a strange man walk in your house, and we would like to know if you are OK. If you are then text my mom. Love the gang."

Holt lives in Dallas, Texas and was so impressed with the note that she had to send it to her daughter who shared it with the masses online.

"Her dad and I are divorced. He came over to help me cover water faucets and do other things to protect against the cold front that was coming in," Holt told Newsweek. "He frequently helps but he always comes in the back door. This time he exited the front door when the kids saw him."

When the children saw the "strange man" walk into the house they wrote the note and taped it to the door before knocking.

"I opened the door and saw the kids in the neighbor's yard but I didn't see the note. I asked them if they had knocked and they said yes and pointed out the note. When I read the note I walked over to them and told them how kind and thoughtful I thought they were," said Holt. "The oldest is about 11 years old and the youngest was probably six."

Elisabeth Rutledge is the mother of Susie, one of the children who left the note. She told Newsweek: "I was at home when Susie and the kids came rushing in, concerned about Karen because they saw a 'strange man' walk into her house. They were moving fast they had a plan to write the note and put it on her door. But they were out the door again so fast I never saw the note. And then a few minutes later Susie let me know Karen was fine, and Karen texted to send me a picture of the note. Karen was really touched by their concern."

Susie herself explained: "We saw a strange man go into the house and we wanted to make sure Ms. Karen was okay. We knocked on the door but no one answered so we got worried. Then we came over here and wrote the note. Then we taped the note on the door and knocked again and she answered."

Online Reddit users were thrilled by the story and left reactions in hundreds of comments.

"This is so great! What a sweet group of kids," said one reply.

Another Redditor said: "That is precious! I got a kick out of your note about your dad!"

"I am really proud of the way they care for the people around them," said Rutledge about her daughter and friends. "This is a small neighborhood, and during the pandemic everyone of all ages got to know each other. This group of kids got especially close and they have lots of neighborhood adventures together. They know the people and the pets who live here. Earlier this summer they were playing outside and noticed that an elderly neighbor's front door was wide open. They alerted the parents, we then discovered it was dangerously hot in her house because her air conditioning wasn't working and were able to get her help."

"I've already told all three groups of parents that they are doing a great job," said Holt. "Those children are wonderful."