Kilauea Webcam Streams Hawaii Volcano Eruption Live

A webcam is streaming the most recent eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea—one of the world's most active volcanoes.

Scientists began noticing a glow coming from Kīlauea's crater in the early hours of the morning on June 7, indicating an eruption was coming.

Kīlauea, which is located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, was confirmed to be erupting once again at 4:44 a.m. local time.

A live stream set up by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the volcano's Halemaʻumaʻu crater spluttering with lava in real time. The livestream can be seen here.

The USGS raised the alert level around the volcano to red, meaning a major volcanic eruption is underway.

The Halemaʻumaʻu crater from the west rim of the summit caldera during the latest eruption of Kīlauea. The volcano is spewing lava again. USGS

The eruption is currently confined to the crater and there are no indications it will move outside this area, according to an update from the USGS. At the moment, there is no immediate danger to surrounding communities.

Lava fountains are reaching between 12 and 30 feet high, and a ring of lava is surrounding the crater floor, "like a bathtub ring."

The main hazard around the volcano is the gas emitting from the eruption. That could potentially travel far downwind.

A picture shows the summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano, within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Lava is flowing on the crater floor.

Kīlauea eruptions also pose the risk of rockfalls from the crater and enhanced earthquakes in the vicinity of the volcano. However, this area has been closed to the public since 2007.

Kīlauea lies along the southeastern shore of Hawaii's Big Island. It is estimated to be between the 210,000 and 280,000 years old, having emerged from the sea about 100,000 years ago.

The volcano last erupted in January, and it has been erupting regularly since 1983. From this period to 2018, its eruptions were nearly continuous along its East Rift Zone.

Rebecca Williams, a volcanologist and Earth scientist at the University of Hull in the U.K., told Newsweek in January that regular eruptions are the norm for Kilauea.

Although the volcano's regular eruptions usually stay confined to the crater, Kilauea is one of the most dangerous volcanoes in Hawaii.

In 2018, it underwent a particularly destructive eruption that forever changed the island.

The volcano spewed large lava flows throughout the Puna District, which destroyed over 700 homes from May through August.

The summit area of the national park was also drastically changed as the volcano caused tens of thousands of earthquakes.

This eruption also resulted in the collapse of the Kīlauea caldera.

Since December 2020, several eruptions have caused the collapsed area to fill with lava lakes.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Kīlauea? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.