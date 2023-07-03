Killer Whale Calf Rescued From Mass Stranding Thrives 10 Years Later

A killer whale calf that was rescued from a mass stranding 10 years ago has been spotted alive and well as an adult.

Queensland National Parks in Australia revealed in a Facebook post on Friday that the survivor had been sighted in New South Wales, alongside its family.

"Today I can confirm that we have further re-sights of some of the animals that were rescued during that long operation, with sighting locations including Ballina, Port Macquarie, and Gold Coast," David Donnelly, manager of Killer Whales Australia, said in the post.

An orca named EA_0046A, rescued in 2013, was sighted in Ballina, New South Wales, Australia, this month. Queensland National Parks

"A highlight of the re-sights is the sighting of an animal we have registered as EA_0046A. This animal was a relatively young calf at the time of the stranding and today we can say that this animal is close to maturity and is thriving with its family group!"

The killer whale, named EA_0046A, was one of seven orcas stranded on a beach in Queensland in 2013, and one of the five rescued by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS).

"Ten years ago, on 3 July 2013, 7 killer whales (Orcinus orca) stranded in the Great Sandy Marine Park—arguably the most iconic mass marine mammal stranding event in Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) history," Queensland National Parks wrote in a post on June 27 before the announcement.

"The incident attracted significant international, state and local, media attention as mass stranding events on the Queensland coastline are rare, even more so a mass stranding of killer whales!"

Rescued orca EA_0046A sighted in Ballina, New South Wales, Australia. Queensland National Parks

Two of the killer whales died before they were found, but the remaining five—four adults and one calf—were rescued, kept alive and refloated on the rising tide before rejoining their pod.

"For 9 days, Rangers monitored and managed the wellbeing of the reunited pod of 11 animals as they appeared to mourn their lost companions, before eventually deciding to move on, into open waters, and out of the Great Sandy Marine Park," the post said.

Killer whales are highly intelligent and social animals, living in large family groups have complex social structures, hunting together and even learning behaviors from each other.

Orca EA_0046, the mother of EA_0046A sighted in Ballina, New South Wales, Australia. Queensland National Parks

This sighting of EA_0046A is a great relief to the rescuers, showing that their efforts paid off.

"We can proudly say, EA_0046A is now 10 years older, living-on as the next generation within its family. To have seen this calf stranded on the day, to now know it is alive and well 10 years later is very satisfying," QPWS Manager Alan Dyball said in the post.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rescue efforts in re-floating the killer whales that could be saved during the 2013 stranding have proven to be worth every moment spent," Donnelly said in the post.

"I hope this news brings Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service great satisfaction and knowledge that your efforts were not only incredible but also can be referred to as highly successful and should give plenty of motivation to others who are tasked with these duties in other locations."

Orcas EA_0046 and EA_0046A, mother and calf, were sighted in Lennox Head, New South Wales, Australia. Queensland National Parks

Despite the tragedy of the two dead killer whales during the stranding, the lost orcas were used to further scientific knowledge about these charismatic creatures.

"The deceased whales provided the opportunity for the Queensland Museum to acquire its first killer whale specimens to preserve as part of Queensland's biodiversity record, with one female skull being on display at the Southbank museum site for visitors to view," the post reads.

