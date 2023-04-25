Culture

Kim Kardashian Blasted for Interrupting Event—'Pulled a Kanye'

By
Kim Kardashian has come under fire for interrupting a speech at an awards ceremony, with some people even comparing her to ex-husband Kanye West.

Kardashian attended the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday where she presented her friend and hairdresser, Chris Appleton, with the hair artist of the year award. Before he could speak, Kardashian, 42, jumped back behind the lectern to talk about Appleton's relationship with The White Lotus actor, Lukas Gage.

Viewers of the video, which was posted to Instagram, compared the moment to when Kardashian's ex-husband West— now known as Ye— stormed the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) stage to interrupt Taylor Swift's acceptance speech in 2009.

kim kardashian and north west
Kim Kardashian and North West speak onstage during The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Some fans were not happy the reality star interrupted a speech at the awards show. Monica Schipper/Getty Images North America

In 2009, Swift had just won the award for Best Video by a Female Artist when Ye stormed the stage. He grabbed the microphone and told her: "I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"

On Sunday, Kardashian said of Appleton: "Let me say one thing really quick. I'm so happy he's in a relationship right now and that it's out there, because I'm so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you're available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me."

Recalling Ye's 2009 outburst, one person wrote of Kardashian: "Interrupting a winners speech? To make it about her POV [point of view]? Wonder where she learnt that..."

Another added, "She [100] % pulled a Kayne," and a third wrote: "Real quick, let me just be completely selfish and make this about me."

Gage and Appleton were first spotted dating in February and tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend, with Kardashian one of six guests in attendance, according to gossip website Page Six.

Kardashian shared a series of photos of the couple to her Instagram stories over the weekend. These included posing with them outside of her private jet and being serenaded while sitting in the VIP section at singer Usher's Las Vegas residency.

Gage was also in attendance at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards with Kardashian and his new husband Appleton. The actor is best known for his roles in HBO's Euphoria; the first season of The White Lotus in which he played hotel worker, Dillon; and the fourth season of You, where he stars as Adam Pratt.

