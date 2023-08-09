Culture

Kim Kardashian's New Photo Sparks Outrage—'Disconnected From Reality'

By
Kim Kardashian's story about getting a $2,499 "full-body scan" has been slammed by her Instagram followers who accused her of being "disconnected from reality."

The model, entrepreneur and reality TV star posed for a photo in front of a large medical machine, and told her 363 million Instagram followers about the "life saving machine" that detects diseases. Despite singing the brand behind the machine's praises, she assured everyone with a hashtag that it was "not an ad."

Her Instagram post didn't go down well with fans who brought up the fact that not everyone can afford the benefits in life that she can. Despite many criticizing the 42-year-old star, the post has already received 2.4 million likes and over 18,000 comments.

"I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine," Kardashian wrote late on Tuesday night, though the caption was later edited on Wednesday morning.

Kim Kardashian promoting product 2019
Kim Kardashian attends KKW Beauty launch at ULTA Beauty on October 24, 2019 in New York City. Her social media followers have slammed her for promoting another product, Prenuvo full-body scans, as they accused her of being "disconnected from reality." Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation," Kardashian continued. "It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share."

She finished the post by assuring fans it's not an ad. Instagram requires users to use the hashtag "ad" for paid promotions.

The company that she tagged, Prenuvo, thanked Kardashian for her "generous goodwill support" in its own Instagram Story. Prenuvo's website state that the company want to "transform the medical paradigm from reactive to proactive," suggesting it aims to detect illnesses before symptoms emerge.

A post shared by instagram

A simple look at the company's website shows that a 60-minute whole body scan will set you back $2,499. You can also get a head and torso can for $1,799, or a torso scan for $999.

"Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can't afford food right now," Instagram user @sdeelorenzo wrote in response to Kardashian's post. She received over 27,200 likes for her response.

"Wow thanks so much for sharing something 90 percent of the population can't afford," @lauraloohoo86 wrote with a laughing emoji.

@chrisalxiss also laughed at Kardashian's post. "She's so disconnected from reality that it's more amusing than annoying at this point," they wrote.

Others pointed out that while Kardashian claimed she was getting something like an MRI "with no radiation," in general, radiation is not used in MRI scans, according to Stanford Medicine Health Care.

An Instagram user claiming to be an X-ray technician responded to Kardashian's claim. "MRI's don't have any radiation," @celina.dozer wrote with a smiling emoji. "But this is a really cool machine! Hoping one day to get the chance to operate it."

Comedian and actor Michael Rapaport also piled in within the comment section with a simple question. "How much stock/ownership do you have in this machine?" he asked.

Other celebrities were more supportive with their comments, including hair stylist to the stars, Chris Appleton, who said: "I literally booked in for next week." Kardashian's friend and fellow reality TV royalty Paris Hilton simply said: "love @prenuvo."

Newsweek has reached out to Kardashian's representatives via email for further comment.

