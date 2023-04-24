Kim Kardashian Slammed Over New Photo—'Toxic Positivity'

Kim Kardashian came under fire for posting from a luxury room in Tokyo, Japan, and urging fans to stay positive no matter what.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur, 42, took to her Instagram to share a sunset photo from the high-rise room.

"always look on the bright side of life 💓," she captioned the post.

Kim Kardashian attends the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade Rennais FC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on March 19, 2023. Kardashian was recently slammed over an Instagram post. Franck Fife/AFP via Getty

But her fans were not so impressed with the advice, suggesting it was easy to be a positive person when you are as rich as she is.

"That's easy when you have millions of dollars lol," wrote one fan in the comments.

Another added: "Toxic positivity."

And a third wrote: "bro your whole life is on the bright side."

Kardashian had visited Japan earlier this month with her four children, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, three.

Her sister Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, 10, also travelled to Tokyo with the family where they attended a Hello Kitty-themed amusement park, a hedgehog cafe and go-kart range.

The TV star is no stranger to receiving feedback— both positive and negative— online and was recently called out for posting a risqué bikini photo to Instagram.

She posted a selfie in a thong bikini from her SKIMS swimwear collection in December but fans thought she was too old for the look.

"Looking back at '22 [winking face emoji]," she captioned the photo, alluding to the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations.

"Really Kim?! Come on.... I know you don't care but gosh this is so cringe," wrote one person in the comments, followed by another who added: "Cover up and act your age."

"She's getting desperate now y'all," wrote one person and another said, "trying too hard these days."

But not everyone is a Kardashian critic, with disability advocates congratulating her on making an accessible range of clothing in her SKIMS shapewear brand.

SKIMS released an adaptive shapewear line in May last year, which is designed to be more accessible for people with limited mobility. It is made from ultra-lightweight micro-bonded technology, so its closures are less bulky under clothing, unlike more commonly used adaptive features such as Velcro and big zips.

Australian podcast host Peta Hooke told Newsweek in March that Kardashian's SKIMS adaptive range "has more significance than most celebrity-backed brands as Kim herself has defined overall beauty standards for so many years."