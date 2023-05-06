King Charles III Coronation schedule

Here is the schedule for today's ceremony.

10:20 a.m. local (5:20 a.m. ET) - The procession begins from Buckingham Palace towards Westminster Abbey as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

11:00 a.m. local (6:00 a.m. ET) - King Charles III will arrive at Westminster Abbey, where every British king has been crowned since William the Conqueror in 1066. The ceremony will then begin, comprising five stages:

Stage one: The recognition

King Charles will stand beside the coronation chair and will turn to face all four side of the abbey, where he will be proclaimed "undoubted king."

Stage two: The oath

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the principal leader of the Church of England, will administer the Coronation Oath where he will ask the King to uphold the law during his reign.

Stage three: The anointing

King Charles will sit in the coronation chair where the archbishop will anoint the king with special oil on to his head, breast and hands.

Stage four: The investiture

The moment when Charles III is crowned as St. Edward's Crown, dating back from 1661, is placed upon his head for the first and only time in his life.

Stage five: The enthronement

The final stage will see King Charles III take the throne. Prince William, Charles' son and heir, will then kneel before the king.

1:00 p.m. local (8:00 a.m. ET) The King and Queen Consort will then proceed to travel back from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace along the same route, but this time in the 260-year-old Gold State Coach.

2:30 p.m. local (9:30 a.m. ET) King Charles III will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowds, alongside other members of the royal family. Which members of the royal family will be present alongside the monarch is the subject of frenzied speculation.