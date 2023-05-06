Culture

King Charles Coronation Live News Updates as World Watches Ceremony

By , AND
Culture King Charles III King Charles Coronation Coronation Royal Family
Live Updates

King Charles III is to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a coronation ceremony due to be watched by millions of people in the U.K. and around the world.

Newsweek will be providing live news updates throughout the day as Chief Royal Correspondent Jack Royston and Royal Reporter James Crawford-Smith as they report live from London.

  • King Charles will be crowned along with Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey just before 11:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. ET).
  • Before the ceremony the King will travel in a procession from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Thousands of people are expected to line the route.
  • Charles became head of state following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II last year. This coronation ceremony is the first held in the U.K. in 70 years.
  • President Joe Biden will not be attending the ceremony but First Lady Jill Biden will be there, along with her 22-year-old granddaughter, Finnegan.
  • Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation, but his wife Meghan Markle will not. The Duke of Sussex's attendance has been the source of constant speculation after a public family fallout.
King Charles coronation live news updates
Follow Newsweek's live blog coverage of the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. Getty

Is Prince Harry attending the coronation?

One of the biggest questions in the build up to the ceremony was whether Prince Harry, the son of the king, would attend his coronation.

It comes after a public fallout in which Prince Harry launched a series of stinging criticisms of his family in his book Spare, which said the king did not hug him after Princess Diana died and left him alone in his bedroom for several hours after breaking the tragic news.

He also suggested Queen Camilla sacrificed him on "her personal PR altar" and that William attacked him physically during an argument about his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry will be attending the coronation today, but Meghan Markle has remained in California with their children.

A statement on behalf of the king in April read: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Prince Harry Arrives At London Court
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles III Coronation schedule

Here is the schedule for today's ceremony.

10:20 a.m. local (5:20 a.m. ET) - The procession begins from Buckingham Palace towards Westminster Abbey as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

11:00 a.m. local (6:00 a.m. ET) - King Charles III will arrive at Westminster Abbey, where every British king has been crowned since William the Conqueror in 1066. The ceremony will then begin, comprising five stages:

Stage one: The recognition

King Charles will stand beside the coronation chair and will turn to face all four side of the abbey, where he will be proclaimed "undoubted king."

Stage two: The oath

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the principal leader of the Church of England, will administer the Coronation Oath where he will ask the King to uphold the law during his reign.

Stage three: The anointing

King Charles will sit in the coronation chair where the archbishop will anoint the king with special oil on to his head, breast and hands.

Stage four: The investiture

The moment when Charles III is crowned as St. Edward's Crown, dating back from 1661, is placed upon his head for the first and only time in his life.

Stage five: The enthronement

The final stage will see King Charles III take the throne. Prince William, Charles' son and heir, will then kneel before the king.

1:00 p.m. local (8:00 a.m. ET) The King and Queen Consort will then proceed to travel back from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace along the same route, but this time in the 260-year-old Gold State Coach.

2:30 p.m. local (9:30 a.m. ET) King Charles III will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowds, alongside other members of the royal family. Which members of the royal family will be present alongside the monarch is the subject of frenzied speculation.

Supporters and opponents of the monarchy in central London

Both supporters and opponents of the monarchy have arrived in London for the ceremony. Rebecca Flood, Audience Editor (Trends) at Newsweek in on the Mall speaking with people.

Dawn, from Canada, told Newsweek: "I support the monarchy. Proud to be from the commonwealth. That's why we're here."

Royal supporters in central London for coronation
Fay and Vanessa Pullen, from Kent, UK. Rebecca Flood/Newsweek
Royal protesters in central london
Opponents of the monarchy have arrived in London before the coronation as well. Rebecca Flood/Newsweek

King Charles coronation procession time to start at 5:20 a.m. ET

Good morning. Today is a historic day in the United Kingdom as millions of people await the coronation of King Charles III.

Huge crowds have gathered in London ahead of the ceremony, while millions more will be watching the event on TV around the world. The procession is due to start at 10:20 a.m. local time (5:20 a.m. ET).

Crowds gather in London before the coronation
Metropolitan Police officers and Security employees gather on The Mall ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London. Getty
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC