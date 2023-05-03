King Charles' Coronation Matters More to Gen Z Than Boomers

King Charles III's coronation is more likely to matter to Generation Z than older Americans, according to polling for Newsweek.

The religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, will be the first of its kind in the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953, when Dwight D. Eisenhower was U.S. president.

Charles has been king since Elizabeth died in September 2022, but this will be the first time he is crowned, in a service steeped in centuries of tradition.

King Charles III (when the Prince of Wales) at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London, on May 27, 2015.

It will be a moment when royalists can gather in celebration and also a staging post for anti-monarchy protesters who seek to replace the king with an elected head of state.

Redfield & Wilton asked a representative sample of 1,500 Americans about their attitude to the coronation on April 30 on behalf of Newsweek.

Interestingly, the coronation was more important to young Americans. Fifteen percent of 18- to 24-year-olds and 25- to 34-year-olds said it mattered a "significant amount," compared to 7 percent of over-65s.

Around 70 percent had heard or read at least something about the event. Of these, 16 percent had heard or read a "significant amount;" 26 percent a "fair amount;" and 28 percent a "slight amount." Around 29 percent had heard or read nothing at all. And 11 percent said the coronation mattered a "significant amount," while 18 percent replied that it mattered a "fair amount" and 23 percent a "slight amount."

That means 52 percent felt it mattered to some extent, with a further 48 percent saying it did not matter at all.

Voters for President Joe Biden were also more likely to feel it mattered a significant amount, 17 percent, compared to Donald Trump voters, at 7 percent.

Half of Americans did, however, view it as a "world historic event," while 32 percent did not and 18 percent answered "don't know."

Biden will not be travelling to London for the event, though first lady Jill Biden will be at Westminster Abbey.

The king and Queen Consort will travel to the Abbey in procession in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, due to depart Buckingham Palace at 10.20 a.m., and escorted by the Household Cavalry.

The service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is due to begin at 11 a.m. For the first time, it will include an invitation for Britons at home to pledge allegiance to the king.

Prince Harry will be among those gathered, alongside other royal family members including Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, Meghan Markle will remain in California with their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who turns 4 the same day.

By 1 p.m., the service will have finished. The king and queen consort will return to Buckingham Palace in a second procession arriving at 1.30 p.m., when they will receive a salute on the balcony.

Weather forecasters are predicting sunny spells but some showers in the afternoon, though the royal processions may escape the worst of it.

