King Charles Crowned in Coronation 70 Years in Making

King Charles III has been crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, in a ceremony built on more than 900 years of British tradition.

The 74-year-old monarch travelled to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, 70 years after he watched his mother Queen Elizabeth II perform the same religious ceremony.

Charles sat in the wooden coronation chair, which survived being vandalized by schoolchildren hundreds of years ago, as the St Edward's Crown was placed on his head by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

King Charles III wearing historic robes during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, on May 6, 2023. He was crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury using St Edward's Crown. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Abbey bells rang for 2 minutes before a Gun Salute was fired by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery who were positioned nearby on Horse Guards Parade.

Further gun salutes were fired from the Tower of London, through the U.K. and in Gibraltar and Bermuda, as well as by British ships at sea.

The St Edward's Crown was made for Charles II in 1661 and is the older of the two crowns Charles will wear.

The dramatic moment, stepped in history, came after Charles was anointed with holy oil brought from Jerusalem behind a screen, to give him one brief moment of privacy during a day under the spotlight.

Charles was aged 4 at the time Elizabeth was crowned and sat with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

In the 1990s he told his authorized biographer, Jonathan Dimbleby, that his only memories of the day were a short haircut pasted down with "'the most appalling gunge" and "glorious music."

There was glorious music again as the king and queen consort processed into the Abbey, watched on by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the royal family, almost 100 heads of state from around the world and the great and good of British society.

