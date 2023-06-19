King Charles' 'Cute' Moment With Princess Charlotte Caught on Camera

Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted a touching moment between King Charles III and his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, on Saturday during the celebrations for the first Trooping the Colour of the new reign.

The Trooping the Colour celebrations mark the monarch's official birthday in Britain and include a military parade and aerial flypast over London, culminating in an appearance by the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Joining King Charles and Queen Camilla for the events were the working members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton (the Prince and Princess of Wales) and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Princess Charlotte (L) photographed during the carriage procession of Trooping the Colour, June 17, 2023. And (R) King Charles III on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, June 17, 2023. The princess and her grandfather shared a touching moment which was spotted by royal fans. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage

After watching their parents and grandfather take the salute during the military ceremony at the Horse Guards Parade, in St. James' Park, the children took part in the carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace and joined the royals on the balcony to greet waiting crowds.

Uploaded to TikTok by user, princessofwales_royalty, footage shows that Charles playfully tickled his granddaughter Charlotte before the flypast, in a brief moment spotted by royal watchers.

Captioned "King Charles and his granddaughter," the TikTok video has gone viral with over 350,000 views, 25,000 likes and 100 comments.

"Charles always wanted a daughter. He loves his grandchildren," wrote one user.

"King Charles loves all his grandchildren and the little things he does show how much," wrote another, with a further comment reading: "That is a cute interaction with Charlotte."

Charlotte wasn't the only royal to capture the attention of fans on the palace balcony on Saturday. Younger brother Louis reprised his famed role as "cheeky prince" by chatting away with his parents during the flypast and offering a salute to the aircraft as they went by.

Keeping a watchful eye over her three children was Kate, who won the hearts of fashion fans with her classic 1980s-inspired green outfit which has been compared not only to similar styles worn by the late Princess Diana, but also to an outfit worn by Queen Elizabeth II for her final balcony appearance in 2022.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children, (L-R) Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, June 17, 2023. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The princess wore a green dress with jeweled buttons and silk piping by Singaporean designer, Andrew Gn, paired with an oversized statement hat created by favorite royal milliner, Philip Treacy.

To complete her look, Kate wore a pair of green suede high heeled pumps from the shoe brand Aquazzura, which is a favorite of Meghan Markle's and now also of Kate's.

Kate was not the only fashion focus of the day. Charlotte debuted a new classically designed dress with red piping, while her brothers appeared in traditional outfits similar to those worn by Prince William and Prince Harry to Trooping the Colour events during their childhoods.

Queen Camilla too made a style impact in a red ensemble designed to pay tribute to the uniforms of the Grenadier Guards of which she was made colonel after King Charles' accession.

