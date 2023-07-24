King Charles to Follow Queen Elizabeth's Poignant Accession Ritual

King Charles III is set to echo the poignant tradition set by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by spending his accession-day anniversary at the home in which the previous monarch died.

Elizabeth's accession day—the day her father King George VI died and she became queen—occurred on February 6, 1952. In the years afterwards, the queen extended her winter vacation at the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where George was staying at the time of his death. Elizabeth would spend the day in quiet reflection.

This month, U.K. newspaper The Daily Telegraph wrote that Charles intends to spend his accession day in the same way. He'll mark his first full year on the throne at the royals' Balmoral estate in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022.

"The date when the late Queen died is likely to be marked by King Charles as one of quiet reflection whilst he is resident in her beloved Balmoral," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Newsweek of the plans. "It is when he succeeded to the throne but in sad circumstances, especially considering the unique affection in which the Queen was held by the nation. The way she carried on her engagements to the last was typical of the dedication to duty she showed throughout her reign. Accession days are never marked as celebratory events."

Elizabeth's annual calendar saw her spend the majority of the months of August and September at Balmoral, in a period classed as her annual summer holiday. The monarch would conduct her official work from the castle, as well as hosting a yearly visit from the British prime minister and members of her family for intermittent periods.

Charles has also regularly vacationed in Scotland. He spent a period in the summer each year at Birkhall, the home on the Balmoral estate, close to the castle, left to him by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in 2001.

"The [queen's death] anniversary will come midway through the King's annual break in Scotland," The Daily Telegraph wrote, "where he will continue royal tradition by gathering the wider family together for their usual countryside walks, grouse shooting, fishing and picnics."

"King Charles has always shared the royal family's affection for Balmoral and for the barbecues and country pursuits which are synonymous with it," Fitzwilliams added. "He has much enjoyed painting there and his 1980 book for children, The Old Man of Lochnagar, was based there. Like the late Queen, he will have his red boxes [files of official work] to attend to."

If members of the extended royal family are invited to gather at the castle during the vacation, speculation will likely arise as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make the journey from the U.S. with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Though not yet confirmed, the couple are expected to visit Europe in early September for the Invictus Games. These begin in Dusseldorf, Germany, on September 9, one day after Charles' accession anniversary.

"Reports indicate that the king will continue the tradition of asking members of the family to Balmoral," Fitzwilliams said. However, he added that the recent public animosity between the royals and the Sussexes could make a summer reunion unlikely.

"It is most unlikely, given that the rift between them and the rest of the royal family is so wide, that an invitation will be extended to Harry and Meghan," Fitzwilliams said. "If it were, it would be most unlikely that it would be accepted!"

Balmoral has been a regular summer gathering place for the British royals since Queen Victoria and Prince Albert purchased the estate in 1852. They demolished the original castle that sat on the site, with Albert helping to design a new modern home offering space to accommodate their large family.

Victoria continued to visit Balmoral after Albert's death in 1861. As it was purchased by the couple with their private funds, it remained the personal property of the monarch, not the state. When Victoria herself died, it was inherited by her son, King Edward VII, and then by his son King George V.

When George died in 1936, the estate was inherited by his eldest son, the new King Edward VIII. However, when he announced his plan to abdicate the throne to marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson, it left the future of Balmoral at an impasse.

By law, Edward could have renounced the throne but kept Balmoral as his personal home. However, after fierce negotiation, it was agreed that Edward would sell the estate to the new king, so it passed from Edward to the new King George VI, then to his daughter Queen Elizabeth II.

A number of the royal family's most significant events happened while Queen Elizabeth was in residence at Balmoral for her summer vacation. The most impactful of these was the death of Princess Diana on August 31, 1997.

As the world grieved, attention was drawn to Balmoral where the queen was staying with her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as their father, the then-Prince Charles.

After five days in the seclusion of Balmoral, the queen bowed to intense public pressure and left Scotland to return to London. There, she met with mourners and made a public speech about Diana's life and legacy.

Today, the castle is open to the general public at intervals throughout the year. In 2023, the castle opened its doors to visitors in April and will close on August 16, when it will be vacated for the private use of the royal family.

Newsweek approached Buckingham Palace via email for comment.

