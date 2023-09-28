Culture

King Charles III's Top 'Mummy' Moments With Queen Elizabeth II Go Viral

By
King Charles III's affectionate references to his "mummy," the late Queen Elizabeth II, in speeches given during her lifetime have gone viral, after an edited compilation of the endearing moments was posted to social-media site TikTok.

Charles is the eldest son of the late queen and her husband, Prince Philip, and acceded to the throne when his mother died at the age of 96 in September 2022.

Throughout the later decades of Elizabeth's reign, it fell to Charles as heir to the British throne to make speeches dedicated to his mother at national events, principally the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

@reina_2elizabeth your majesty mommy ✨❤️ . #queenelizabeth #queenelizabethii #queen #kingcharles #royalfamily #royals #foryoupage #fypシ゚viral #foryou ♬ sonido original - Queen Elizabeth ll

Uploaded to TikTok by user @reina_2elizabeth on September 19, footage of Charles introducing the queen on stage as "Your Majesty, mummy," has been viewed over 729,000 times so far.

The clip has received in excess of 73,000 likes and over 220 comments, many of which have praised the new king and his relationship with his late mother.

"Once a Mama's boy, always a Mama's boy forever. I can relate," wrote one user.

"Look how she giggled with her shoulders in the first clip, oh how we miss our beautiful queen," posted another, with a further comment reading: "I really miss hearing him say that."

The first footage used in the viral clip was taken from one of the first public occasions where Charles used the now-famous "mummy" reference. It came at a reception held by the queen in his honor to mark his 50th birthday in 1998.

King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II
Main picture: King Charles III smiles in Paris, September 20, 2023. And (inset top right) Queen Elizabeth II grins at Ascot, Berkshire, England, June 19, 2021. Footage from the king's speeches referring to his mother as "mummy" have gone viral on TikTok. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The reception in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in London was attended by members of the royal family, household and representatives of members of the charities Charles heads up.

The queen set the tone for the evening in her opening speech, first addressing her son directly as "Charles," which brought a round of laughter from the attendees.

When it came time for the prince to speak, he echoed his mother with the opening line of: "Mummy... coupled with Your Majesty!"

King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III (when Prince of Wales) smiles with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at his 50th birthday reception at Buckingham Palace, London, November 13, 1998. The prince opened his speech with the word "mummy", which raised a round of laughter from the attendees. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Over the following years, the phrase was condensed into "Your Majesty, Mummy," and was met with laughter and the occasional amused eye-roll from the queen at official events.

The last speech to contain the phrase was made in June 2022, marking the queen's 70th year on the throne during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Three months later, Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and Charles became the new king. He paid tribute to his mother in his first national address as monarch, given from Buckingham Palace the day after his accession.

In this speech, Charles did not refer to the late queen as "mummy", instead paying a sombre tribute to his "darling mama."

"To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you," Charles said.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

