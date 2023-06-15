Charles and Camilla's Choice of Residence Sparks Anger: 'Waste of Money'

King Charles III and Queen Camilla should give up Buckingham Palace and turn it into "a world class museum and art gallery," anti-monarchy campaigners say.

It is Britain's most famous royal residence but Queen Elizabeth II moved out in the final years of her life to Windsor Castle, where social isolation was easier during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Charles is king, there is nothing stopping him from making it his home, except that he does not appear to want to move in.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, have continued living in nearby Clarence House, their main residence while he was Prince of Wales, and there is no sign they are about to move out.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the Buckingham Palace balcony after their coronation on May 6, 2023. The king and queen are still living at nearby Clarence House, despite the palace having undergone millions of pounds' worth of publicly-funded renovations. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A recent headline in U.K. broadsheet The Times read: "King Charles won't live in Buckingham Palace. So what next?"

Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, told Newsweek: "It's time that he gave up Buckingham Palace and it was opened up all year round and turned into a world class museum and art gallery because he clearly doesn't need it and, given the amount of money being thrown at renovating it, it's time it was made to pay for itself."

However, if giving up on any claim to the palace leaves it more open to visitors, thereby increasing revenue, Charles risks undermining a major plank of the argument in favor of the British monarchy—that tourists come to the U.K. because of the royal family.

Smith has long argued international visitors would come to see the buildings anyway, even if there were no royals living in them.

"Perhaps this is why he's not giving it up," he said. "It will demonstrate that it's the buildings and monuments that attract tourists, not the royals in residence.

"So he's in a bit of a bind because if he doesn't use it but doesn't give it up there are obvious questions about it being a waste of money. If he does give it up it does undermine the point about tourism."

Charles and Camilla still have their office at Buckingham Palace and hold receptions there regularly but there has also been talk of opening more of the historic building up for tourists.

At the same time, the palace has been undergoing major renovations at public expense, with total costs set to hit £369 million ($470 million).

Royal biographer Robert Jobson, author of Our King, told True Royalty TV on June 9 he felt Charles would move to Buckingham Palace at some stage.

He said: "I think he will, I think he has to after all the millions and millions spent on it but it will take time and he will definitely use it in the meantime as the office and travel from Clarence House. But you've got to remember Clarence House really is his home and he is 75."

"He is self indulgent and he will do what he wants," Smith said. "He's quite fond of Clarence House so I think that's where he'll stay. He's never shown much interest in the public purse and the interest of the nation at large.

"I think he will continue to do what he wants and it may well have repercussions down the line."

Jack Royston is Newsweek's chief royal correspondent based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.