Will King Charles Get Key Royal Honor Loved by Queen?

Since beginning his reign in September 2022, King Charles III has participated in a number of largescale royal events, from the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II to his own coronation at Westminster Abbey watched by an estimated 20 million Brits.

As king, Charles leads the royal family and serves the constitutional role as head of state, undertaking weekly audiences with the prime minister, as well as opening and dissolving parliament.

Though Charles' reign has started by following closely the form and function of that of his late mother, the new king may not find himself celebrated in the same way.

Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III (when Prince of Wales) photographed at the State Opening of Parliament in London, on October 14, 2019. Elizabeth celebrated five royal jubilees during the course of her 70-year reign. Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The monarchy, being an institution in many ways sustained by its own longevity, marks long-service milestones of its kings and queens on an international level, known as royal jubilees.

Jubilees are honored after a monarch has reigned for a certain number of years, and as King Charles is the oldest British monarch to come to the throne, the likelihood of his reign spanning the allotted years for a jubilee celebration is reduced.

What Is a Royal Jubilee?

A royal jubilee is an official celebration marking the anniversary of a monarch's accession. Jubilees exist in different forms outside the monarchy. In the Roman Catholic church, jubilees are marked every 25 years.

Royal jubilees are national events, marked not only in Britain, but often around the Commonwealth (and in previous reigns around the British Empire).

As national events, royal jubilees are planned in conjunction with the government of the day, with celebrations often including the passing of a one time public holiday and events requiring public expenditure.

The first royal jubilee was held in 1809 for King George III, celebrated as a "Golden Jubilee."

In subsequent years, royal jubilees have been marked with an official church service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London, pageants, parades, Buckingham Palace balcony appearances, concerts, charitable programs and receptions attended by other world royals.

What Years Are Marked With Royal Jubilees?

In Britain, monarchs have marked the following anniversary milestones of their reigns with jubilees: 25 years with a Silver Jubilee; 50 years with a Golden Jubilee; 65 years with a Sapphire Jubilee; and 70 years with a Platinum Jubilee.

The first monarch to formalize the idea of a royal Silver Jubilee was King George V in 1935.

George's granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II, would become the longest-reigning monarch in British history, meaning she celebrated more royal jubilees than any other to date.

Queen Elizabeth II photographed with members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, on June 5, 2012. The event marked her Diamond Jubilee. LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images

How Many Jubilees Did Queen Elizabeth II Have?

Queen Elizabeth II began her reign on February 6, 1952, which spanned over 70 years, ending with her death at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022.

Elizabeth marked five royal jubilees during her reign, becoming the first monarch to celebrate three of them.

The queen marked her Silver Jubilee in 1977, 25 years after her accession when she was just 25 years old. The event was marked with a tour of the United Kingdom, as well as a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the journey to which was made from Buckingham Palace using the famous golden coronation coach.

Her Golden Jubilee was marked in 2002, again with national and international celebrations including a pageant through London and a balcony appearance by the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

Elizabeth was the second monarch to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, with the only other ruler in British history to do so being her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria. The event marked in the same year that London hosted the summer Olympic Games and followed Prince William's marriage to Kate Middleton just a year earlier.

The queen's 65th year on the throne was marked without national celebrations and instead was acknowledged with the release of an official portrait of the monarch. In honor of the Sapphire Jubilee, the official portrait showed Elizabeth wearing her famous suite of sapphire and diamond jewelry given to her by her father, King George VI.

The most recent jubilee was significant for a number of reasons. Elizabeth was the first monarch to mark her Platinum Jubilee, with a weekend of celebrations taking place in June 2022. The queen's health was already failing at this time, and Buckingham Palace described the monarch as experiencing "episodic mobility problems."

Elizabeth did not attend all of the events planned to mark her milestone 70th year on the throne but did make two balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace to greet well-wishers. The second appearance marked the last of the queen's reign, as she died three months later while spending the summer at her Scottish castle, Balmoral.

When Will King Charles Have a Jubilee?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the day of their coronation, May 6, 2023. Charles' Silver Jubilee would be marked in 2047. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

When King Charles III came to the throne he was 73 years old, having been the longest-serving Prince of Wales and also oldest heir to accede as monarch in British history.

If, in conjunction with the government, Buckingham Palace were to follow the example of other reigns in the marking of royal jubilees, Charles' first would be his silver. For this, the king would need to reign for 25 years, with a Silver Jubilee being marked in 2047. Charles would be 98 years old.

Queen Elizabeth II died seven months short of her 97th birthday.

It is possible that the palace and government may choose to instate a new jubilee, earlier in Charles' reign, perhaps at the 10-year mark. This has been informally celebrated by other sovereigns, including those from European royal houses.

