King Charles Shares Unseen Photo to Mark Royal Birthday After Meghan Snub

King Charles III has released a behind-the-scenes photograph from the day of his coronation on social media to mark the birthday of his younger sister, Princess Anne, just days after the monarchy's main accounts snubbed daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

Anne is the only sister of Charles, who is two years her senior, and he is reported to have a particularly close bond with her. Since becoming king in September 2022, Charles has given Anne a number of senior appointments. The most prominent role to date has been that of "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting," during the coronation processions to and from Buckingham Palace, London.

Main picture: King Charles III in uniform at Sandhurst Military Academy, England, April 14, 2023. Inset top right: Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, September 10, 2022. The royal family social-media accounts did not post in recognition of Meghan's birthday earlier this month. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The role saw the princess act as a ceremonial bodyguard for her brother, riding close to his carriage in the processions that took place on May 6 earlier this year.

On Tuesday, the official Royal Family social-media accounts across Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, posted the previously unseen photograph of Anne with Charles on coronation day at Buckingham Palace in London.

The image was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson and shows the siblings exchanging words after the crowning ceremony, with Charles still wearing the Imperial State Crown.

🎂 Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today!



📸 At Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day 2023. ©️Chris Jackson / Getty Images.



📸 At Clarence House in July 1951. Royal Collection Trust ©️His Majesty King Charles III 2023. pic.twitter.com/3psTdEFWtj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 15, 2023

The post, captioned "Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today!", also featured an image of the siblings as children. Charles is holding the infant princess' hand while both are in baby carriages in 1951.

Public acknowledgement of royal birthdays on the monarchy's social-media accounts became a subject of increased focus earlier this month. Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday went unacknowledged by the official royal family accounts, acting for King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales' accounts, acting for William and Kate.

The silence on the duchess' birthday on August 4 came despite both royal couples sending their best wishes to Meghan on social media in 2021 and 2022.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Anne chat at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, October 12, 2018. The royal family accounts posted acknowledgement of Anne's birthday on Tuesday, days after falling silent on Meghan's. Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan's big day came at a particularly strained moment in her relationships with the monarchy. Rifts appeared after the release of her eponymous Netflix docuseries with Harry last December and the publication of the prince's bombshell memoir, Spare, in January.

Since his accession, Charles no longer uses his previous Clarence House social-media accounts, instead moving to the royal family accounts that had previously posted on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2022, the queen brought in a new rule that only working members of the royal family—those who undertake official duties on behalf of the monarch—would receive official birthday acknowledgements on social media.

Under this requirement, Meghan would no longer receive posts on her birthday. She stepped down from her role as a working royal with Prince Harry in 2020, before moving to the U.S. with their young family.

Harry and Meghan are not currently active in an official capacity on social media, and therefore the couple do not make public posts on family members' birthdays.

Though Harry did attend his father's coronation on May 6, Buckingham Palace announced beforehand that Meghan would remain in California with the couple's two children for the historic event. No elaboration on the reasoning behind this decision was offered by either the palace or the couple.

