King Charles Voices London's 'Tube' for Coronation Weekend: 'Mind The Gap'

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have recorded a special announcement to be played on the London Underground subway network during the coronation weekend, it was revealed on Friday.

The announcement will be played at stations across Britain's rail network and on London's iconic "tube" from Friday, May 5 to Monday, May 8, during the long weekend of national coronation celebrations.

Charles and Camilla will be crowned in a special ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. There will be a military procession to and from Buckingham Palace making its route through the streets of London.

King Charles III photographed at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, April 9, 2023. Ahead of his coronation, the monarch has recorded a special message to be played across London's subway network. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The specially recorded message was made by the king and queen for the rail industry and Transport for London. Charles' voice is heard telling passengers: "My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful coronation weekend."

To this, Camilla responds: "Wherever you are traveling, we hope you have a safe and pleasant journey."

Charles then says a famous catchphrase closely associated with London's rail network: "And, remember, please mind the gap."

"Mind the gap" is a warning issued on the London Underground and in stations around Britain. The phrase makes passengers aware of the hazards of curved platforms and height discrepancies between trains and destination platforms.

The phrase was introduced in 1968 and has been read by a number of voice actors over the years. The warning is played on different Underground lines and at different stations.

Speaking about the king's recording, Jacqueline Starr, chief executive officer at Rail Delivery Group, said in a press release: "The Coronation is a rare and exciting event and we very much look forward to welcoming passengers with this special message. It's wonderful that Their Majesties are including rail passengers as part of this historic moment."

Charles is the first monarch to read a special announcement for the network, though the royal family's relationships with the London Underground run deep.

Three lines have been named in honor of monarchs, two of which were named for Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1977, the existing "Fleet Line" was renamed the "Jubilee Line" in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee. In 2022, the monarch opened the brand-new "Elizabeth Line" in time for the celebrations of her Platinum Jubilee.

The opening of the line was one of the queen's final public engagements before her death at the age of 96 in September 2022. Her grandson Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, made a special journey on the Elizabeth Line in the days before King Charles' coronation to attend an event in London.

Queen Elizabeth II photographed at the opening of the "Elizabeth Line" London Underground service, May 17, 2022. The late monarch had two tube lines named in her honor. ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Tourists and royal fans have begun lining the streets in the English capital to ensure they get the best view of the planned pomp and pageantry connected with the celebrations.

Charles and Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace at 10:20 a.m. BST (5:20 a.m. EST) in the Diamond Jubilee carriage. This was given to Queen Elizabeth II in 2012, and it will arrive at Westminster Abbey by 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. EST).

The coronation ceremony will last around two hours. The king and queen will be anointed, invested, crowned and enthroned in front of 2,000 guests and millions watching live broadcasts.

After the ceremony, the monarchs, followed by the royal family, will process through London, along The Mall to Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach. It was made for King George III and Queen Charlotte in 1762.

When the procession has arrived at the palace, the working royals will gather on the famous balcony to watch a flypast by the Royal Air Force.

