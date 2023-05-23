Kitten Caught Massaging Puppy Chow Chow in Hilariously Cute Video

Having a puppy and a kitten, both 11 weeks old, in one home is no easy task. But even the most energetic of pets likes to take a moment to unwind, and maybe even fit in a gentle massage.

Linzi Anderson admits that her Chow Chow, named Peanut, and kitten, called Princess, are "always up to random, funny things," but their latest antics caught even their owner by surprise.

After leaving the room momentarily, Anderson decided to go back and check on the duo to make sure they weren't causing any trouble. She told Newsweek how amazed she was to find Princess "padding the dog," which looked as though she was offering him a gentle head massage.

Princess kneading her paws onto Peanut. The kitten was caught kneading the 11-week-old puppy by their astonished owner. @princessandthepeanutchow

When cats press their paws in and out of something soft it's known as kneading, colloquially referred to as "making biscuits." Kittens and older cats might do this, often leaving owners perplexed as to what they're trying to do. Fortunately, the website PetMD offers some suggestions as to why cats do this and what it could mean.

As kittens will knead when they're nursing, it can be a behavior that they learn to associate with comfort and something they continue doing through life. They may also knead their owners to show affection and return the love that they are getting.

Kneading can also act as a territorial action, whereby cats mark what they think is theirs. Kneading of the paws can activate the scent glands and leaves the item smelling of the cat afterwards.

While there are a variety of potential reasons why Princess was kneading Peanut at the time, it is typically a good sign, and shows a loving bond that the two of them already share.

Anderson told Newsweek: "Usually, when we leave the room, they start fighting, so I said to my partner that I'll just go check on them. Then I walked into them doing that—I think she thinks the dog is her mother."

The adorable video was shared on TikTok (@princessandthepeanutchow) on May 22 and has already generated over 640,000 views and more than 168,000 likes. Speaking about the response to the video, Anderson admitted that she "cannot believe" the amount of interest it generated so quickly.

She continued: "It has been crazy, we've been gaining a follower every two minutes. And that's without all the lovely comments people are leaving too.

"I'm just so glad we could spread joy into other people's lives. There's no camera tricks and no gimmicks, just pure furry sibling love."

At the time of writing, over 700 people have commented on the video, praising how sweet the duo are together.

One person commented on the video: "It's her teddy bear," while another TikToker wrote: "you interrupted their personal massage time."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.