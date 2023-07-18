Kitten Doused in Toxic Chemicals Can Now Blink Again: 'Groundbreaking'

Found emaciated, severely dehydrated and with severe burns, Rosa the kitten came to the Bradford Cat Watch Rescue & Sanctuary, England, in February.

At just 3 months old, she was found in a backyard in the U.K. in an awful state. "She was covered in a mud-like substance, which turned out to be a highly caustic fiberglass resin," shelter-care coordinator Katie Lloyd told Newsweek.

"Underneath, the resin had burnt through all the skin, fat and muscle on all four limbs, leaving only tendons and bone in some areas. There were full thickness burns on her head and legs," Lloyd added.

From left: Rosa the cat, before and after treatment. The animal was found severely injured in the U.K. in February, covered in a mud-like substance, which turned out to be a highly caustic fiberglass resin. Bradford Cat Watch Rescue and Sanctuary

Rosa was unable to move when she was first found, and workers at the rescue were horrified. "We can only assume that it was a deliberate act of cruelty, although this is impossible to prove," said Lloyd.

After cleaning, Rosa required specialist veterinary care and had her legs dressed in silicone dressings that had to be replaced twice a day. The kitten was also placed on intravenous fluids for four weeks.

Now around 8 months old, Rosa has already undergone two groundbreaking surgeries to save her sight after suffering serious burns to her face.

"She has had two groundbreaking, never-been-done-before plastic surgeries on her head and eyes to enable her to blink again," said Lloyd.

From left: Rosa the cat on the scales with her bandages; and being held by a rescue-center worker. The animal had "two groundbreaking, never-been-done-before plastic surgeries" that have helped her to blink again. Bradford Cat Watch Rescue and Sanctuary

Shelter workers are stunned by the playful and happy kitten's amazing recovery, looking almost unrecognizable to when she was found. A big fan of cuddles and very affectionate, Rosa is slowly recovering in the care of the shelter, although she still requires further medical attention.

Earlier this month, an elderly cat handed himself into a rescue center, but was sadly so unwell that he had to be euthanized.

Despite the belief that Rosa's injuries were intentionally caused, the lack of evidence, witnesses or suspects means that there will be no investigation.

"Her next surgery is scheduled for mid August," said Lloyd. "It is revision surgery on both eyes—just tweaking on the previous surgeries."

While it is too soon for the shelter to think about rehoming Rosa, the rescue-center helpers have high hopes for her future.

"Eventually, we hope she makes a full recovery and lives her best life," said Lloyd. "May it be very happy. Goodness, she deserves it."

In June, another rescue cat made an incredible recovery after being found "severely burned." Now living with the woman who first found him on the street, Phoenix was found severely burned on April 26 on a residential driveway.

"He was in a pretty bad shape, and the staff worked tirelessly to save him. His burned skin was infected, so he needed antibiotics and pain medication," said his owner.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.