Kitten's Hilarious Sign at Vet's Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'He Is Fine'

A hilarious sign warning people not to believe anything a talkative kitten says has left people online in stitches.

Kitten Jimmy McGill, named after the lawyer in Netflix show Better Call Saul, has gained a legion of fans online after he was rescued.

Kentucky Veterinarian Dr. Matt McGlasson said videos featuring Jimmy have accumulated millions of views on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Kitten Jimmy McGill before being adopted. The kitten likes to meow loudly, which prompted the sign to be written. Dr. Matt McGlasson

One such video shared on TikTok showed Jimmy meowing intensely as the camera panned around his holding cage and revealed a sign that read: "Do not believe anything this kitten says. He is fine."

Since being shared on McGlasson's TikTok account dr.mattmcglasson on May 5, the clip has been viewed more than 1.2 million times and has attracted an estimated 175,9000 likes.

He told Newsweek that it was his daughters who alerted him to a kitten that needed to be cared for.

McGlasson continued: "I was busy at the office, actually in a surgery, when my phone rang and it was my kids. They found a stray kitten in the neighborhood with no mom around hiding under a porch.

"They have helped me rescue many kittens, so they brought it to my house and got him set up with food, water and a litter box."

He added: "I'm a huge 'Better Call Saul' fan, and this kitten talks a lot so I named him Jimmy McGill.

"I posted the video to generate interest about Jimmy as well as a photo that listed the Rules that must be followed by anyone who adopts Jimmy. Most of these were silly but got lots of shares and attention. The video has over 1 million views on Instagram and TikTok and over 10 million views on Facebook."

McGlasson told Newsweek that Jimmy has since been adopted by one of his kids' teachers and is in a "wonderful home."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), there are several reasons why cats might meow, which includes:

To greet people.

To solicit attention.

To ask for food.

To ask to be let in or out.

To find a mate.

Or because they are old and suffer from mental confusion.

The ASPCA added that a cat who meows a lot should be checked thoroughly by a veterinarian to ensure a medical condition isn't the cause of the cat's distress.

It continued: "Even if your cat has a history of meowing for food, you should still have her checked by your veterinarian. As cats age, they're prone to developing an overactive thyroid and kidney disease, and either one may result in excessive meowing."

