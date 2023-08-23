Funny

Kitten's Way of Mocking Cat With One Eye Leaves Internet in Stitches

By
A kitten called Goose has left the internet in stitches after a video of him mocking his owner's other cat went viral on social media earlier this month.

In a post shared on TikTok in August by the pets' owner, under the username Danielleseamas, Goose can be seen mocking his brother Willy who only has one eye, by blinking and pretending he's also missing an eye. Willy, who is sitting on the other couch, seems a little hurt by Goose's behavior.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "My two-eyed kitten has started mimicking my one-eyed cat." Followed by: "Goose is picking on Willy again."

kitten mocking one-eyed cat goes viral
Stock image of a kitten winking. A kitten mocking his one-eyed brother has gone viral on social media. Getty Images

You've most likely heard the term copycat and thought nothing of it, but it turns out that cats are really good at copying their owners and other cats!

Some cats do it to strengthen their bond with their owners, but they may also copy you for other reasons, according to pet wellness experts at PetKeen. They may copy you to establish a routine and feel more comfortable within the household, or to learn new skills, in fact, many animals learn by observing and mimicking.

They may also use mimicry to reinforce their bonds with other pets within the household or neighborhood.

"By imitating each other's postures, vocalizations, and body language, cats can strengthen group cohesion and establish stronger social ties," the website says.

@danielleseamas

Goose is picking on Willy again🤦🏻‍♀️ #orangecatsoftiktok #fyp #oneeyedcat

♬ original sound - Dee🍁

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 849,600 views and 177,400 likes on the platform.

One user, Mayothena, commented: "Orange behavior." And baby said: "So which one actually has one eye? They both look the same lmao." Nikki Balestrere added: "This is the most adorable thing I have ever seen!!"

Marshabaptiste708 wrote: "Our Jack Sparrow is a one-eyed Ginger, gonna see if his sibs start doing this." Lim Laksmi Rani said: "No coz I have two orange kittens and one is also one-eyed. And recently the two-eyed one has been doing this too."

Another user, letmesarahnadeyou commented: "One of my cats has a messed up eye and the other will copy her too." And on the cat's defense, 6hundred5 added: "Looks more like he just was sleeping on that side because cats do that all the time."

Newsweek reached out to Danielleseamas for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

