'Two Babies Snuggling': Kitten Obsessed With Sleeping on Owner's Baby Bump

A kitten obsessed with her pregnant owner's bump is melting hearts online, with the furbaby refusing to nap anywhere else.

Amber Williams is currently 37 weeks pregnant with her first child, but 4-month-old kitten Biscuit has taken to snuggling with her stomach.

"She always curls up to my bump and purrs when she's near me," the 24-year-old from Bristol, Tennessee, told Newsweek. "She started crawling under the blanket just to be beside my belly once I started my maternity leave a month ago."

Amber and her boyfriend Lonnie, 29, took in a heavily pregnant stray cat earlier this year. She gave birth to four kittens, with Biscuit being the runt of the litter.

Biscuit, who is 4-months-old, loves cuddling her owner's baby bump. Amber Williams

"We noticed when Biscuit started walking, she would follow us around every single time we would go to check on the kittens," Williams said. "She would constantly meow at us to get our attention and we both just fell in love with her little attitude."

When the kittens were old enough, Williams decided to take Biscuit's mother and siblings to a shelter to be adopted. During the journey, Biscuit's sister Pepper began to crawl around in Williams' hair and "purr up a storm," so the couple decided to keep her too.

"My boyfriend and I came to the agreement that this was their forever home," she said.

However, they didn't expect that the kittens would become obsessed with "all things baby." Pepper quickly became attached to Williams' 1-year-old stepdaughter, while Biscuit became interested in her growing stomach.

Biscuit's sister Pepper loves cuddling with Williams' 1-year-old stepdaughter. Amber Williams

"It's like they're excited for my daughter to be born as well," she said. "I think they are going to love having another friend to cuddle."

As she was never able to have pets as a child, Williams is excited that her baby will get to have that experience.

"I cannot express how excited I am that my daughter is going to have two little friends from the very beginning of her life," she said. "I can't wait to see the bond these three have when they all grow up together."

Williams shared a photo of Biscuit cuddling her bump to Facebook's 'Not to be dramatic, but I would die for this cat' group. Captioned "[Not to be dramatic], but I would commit several heinous crimes for this cat," the adorable snap received hundreds of likes.

The kittens have a limited understanding of personal space, but Williams and her boyfriend Lonnie don't mind. Amber Williams

"Two babies snuggling," Facebook user Ericka Lambert commented.

"Just watching over and protecting said belly," wrote Lisa Jones.

"They are waiting so patiently to meet their best friend," wrote Nakita Wampole.

"I would also commit heinous crimes for her," Mary Carolina added.

"Congratulations!!" commented Sarah Schuening. "Also: Tell your cat I love them."

