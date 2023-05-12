Tears As Tiny Kitten Survives Being Set Alight: 'Lucky Boy To Be Alive'

A video of a kitten rescued from a fire pit and recovering from burns has touched hearts on TikTok, receiving over 851,000 views at the time of writing.

The clip was shared by @saucy_skates with a caption that read: "Say hello to Arson & help me wish him a quick recovery! PSA to always check fire pits/wood or brush piles before lighting them!"

According to messages overlaid on the video, Arson is "singed all over," while his paw pads and nose are blistered. But "he is a happy, expressive sweet boy (and a bit stinky from the burned fur)."

A voice in a subsequent video shared by the poster said the fire pit incident was "not intentional" and "they didn't even know he [Arson] was there when they lit the fire." He was "likely hiding in a woodpile" or "his mom might have put him there because it looked like a safe place."

A stock image of a ginger-hued kitten looking up while sitting on a table. A video of ginger kitten that was rescued from a fire pit has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

According to a February 2020 study in the Nature journal, thermal burns in veterinary patients "most often occur secondary to accidental or deliberate flame burns (house fires, wildfires, malicious acts), hot water scald injury, automobile engines, external heating devices, or improperly grounded electrocautery [electrically powered devices]."

The study said thermal burn injury occurs in veterinary patients with "potentially devastating metabolic, coagulation [blood clotting], respiratory, and cardiovascular consequences."

Can Kittens Recover From Fire Burns?

In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains, veterinarian Catherine Barnette explained that in general, superficial burns (first-degree burns)—which affect only the outermost layer of the skin, known as the epidermis—"heal readily, even without treatment."

Partial-thickness burns (second-degree)—which involve the epidermis and the outer layers of the dermis—also have a promising prognosis, with "appropriate veterinary care," unless the burns are widespread.

Full-thickness burns (third-degree) affect the epidermis and all layers of the dermis, as well as the subcutaneous tissues. Barnette said these burns are "much more taxing on an animal and can lead to death." The prognosis for such burns depends on how much of the body is involved and the patient's overall health status.

'Lucky He Wasn't Burned Down to the Skin'

According to the subsequent video shared by the poster, Arson is on antibiotics and being treated with a wound wash and an ointment for his burns.

His eyes are "totally fine," even though they may "look a little funny just because he's missing so much fur around them," the voice said.

His nose and the area around his mouth were the only parts that got burned on his face. "He was lucky he wasn't burned down to the skin," the voice said. His fur is "just singed, so it will grow back out like normal," the voice added.

Arson was said to be "eating well" and "likes to be syringe-fed," as he's "not figured out regular food yet."

The voice said: "He is being well taken care of and he will be better in no time..."

The latest kitten rescue story has melted the hearts of users on TikTok.

User Arthemidite said: "beautiful resilient lil kitten."

Tegan V. McCloud wrote: "What a lucky boy to be alive and in the very bestest of care. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

WILLY WONKY simply said "Oh my heart," while user9183355101552 wrote "Such a precious and sweet kitten."

User oliveme wrote: "All things considered, he looks awesome & can't believe he is so relaxed. He is a forgiving guy & we could learn a lot from him!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok.

Do you have a pet rescue story to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details and your story could appear in Newsweek.