Kitten Trained to Stop Hiding When Hearing These 4 Words in Adorable Clip

By
A cat owner from Rhode Island has gone viral on social media after managing to teach her kitten a hilarious trick, in a video that has been viewed by millions of people online.

In the viral post, shared on TikTok on Saturday, under the username @kalaydamerie, the small tuxedo kitten is initially hiding under his owner's duvet on the bed. He can be seen popping out of it as soon as his owner says one specific phrase that he has memorized.

A caption along with the clip reads: "Have successfully trained my baby to come out of hiding when he hears 'where's my lil guy?"

While cats lack the cognitive ability to understand our language, they do know when you're talking to them, according to pet-wellness experts at Hill's Pet Nutrition. As they put it, cats "comprehend human language in the same way that we understand meowing."

kitten learns commands in hilarious clip
A kitten peers behind a houseplant. A pet owner has gone viral after teaching his little feline hilarious commands. Getty Images

However, even though cats don't speak our language, they do recognize it, and respond through orienting behavior, such as ear and head movement.

"Regularly interacting with your cat using positive vocalization and gestures—such as smiling and speaking in an upbeat tone of voice—will reinforce the bond between the two of you," Hill's Pets website added.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.5 million views and more than 390,000 likes on the platform.

One user, rainyarcade, commented: "I wasn't expecting the little guy to be the actual littlest guy." And emma! posted: "I thought you meant a human baby and was pleasantly surprised."

KaylaT wrote: "I named my first baby sky. And whenever I would say Sky baby blue where are you? He'd run up. He had really blue eyes." And Jordan commented: "I was waiting for a gecko lol [laugh out loud] those are my lil guys."

Meghan Francis wrote: "Getting two kittens soon, Absolutely doing this." And Kristen posted: "I'll go into a room and say 'Is there a baby in here?' And my kitten will come right out!" Allura added: "My older cat only responds to 'Where's my kitty?' in a baby voice."

Newsweek reached out to @kalaydamerie for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

