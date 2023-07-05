Man Finds 4 Kittens Abandoned by Feral Mom in His Home—'Your Babies Now'

Footage of the moment a man discovered four kittens abandoned by their mom in his home has surfaced on social media.

Rachid Ergachov took to TikTok to share a clip of the shocking moment he found the four young cats huddled together in the space between his curtains and a radiator.

Each of the kittens appears distinctly different from the next, suggesting they are more than likely feral. Ergachov wrote that the mother cat had "brought her babies inside and then left," leaving him to look after the quartet of kittens. Ergachov clearly has his hands full, asking in the clip's caption: "Someone wants a kitten?"

However, while the man appears eager to find homes for his newly adopted feline family, he could be wise to hold onto at least one of the cats.

After all, research has shown that owning a cat can have a positive impact on overall psychological health. That's according to a 2015 study published in the scientific journal Anthrozoos. Cat owners and people without pets were asked to answer a series of questions that delved into their overall mental health. Researchers found that cat owners tended to feel happier and more confident than those without pets; enjoyed better sleep and more focus; and were better at solving problems in their day-to-day lives.

Many commenting on the clip appeared eager for Ergachov to assume the role of parent to the young cats. "They're your babies now," one viewer wrote, with another adding: "Don't you dare give them away, those are your babies now."

Then there were those who appeared eager to adopt the kittens for themselves. "I want them" another wrote, with a fellow TikTok user asking: "When is it MY turn to get baby kitties delivered!?"

This is not the first time abandoned kittens have set the internet ablaze. In May 2022, three tiny kittens were found abandoned in the back of a garbage truck, having come close to an unthinkable end.

Elsewhere, another kitten left last August in a dumpster behind a church underwent a dramatic transformation after being adopted by the woman who rescued her. And in June, a cat who was mourning the loss of an entire litter came to the rescue of five orphaned kittens, whom she happily adopted as her own.

