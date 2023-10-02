Kourtney Kardashian Baby-Shower Video Sparks Outrage

A clip of Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower has sparked uproar online, with Instagram users accusing the reality star of double standards.

On October 1, the 44-year-old shared moments from the Disney-themed celebration, thrown by her mom, Kris Jenner. Kardashian is pregnant with her fourth child—her first with husband Travis Barker—and the baby is said to be due any moment.

Alongside group pictures with her friends and photobooth snaps with Blink-182 drummer Barker, Kardashian posted footage of herself releasing a Mickey Mouse balloon into the air.

"Baby shower of my dreams," the socialite wrote in the post's caption. "Thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth,

instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on May 25, 2023 in New York City. The reality-TV star wed the Blink-182 drummer in May 2022 and announced her pregnancy in June 2023. Gotham/GC Images

However, the balloon video did not go down well with followers, with kristinawild_ accusing Kardashian of "green washing."

"I though kourt was into saving the planet.. not polluting the ocean and animals with sending plastic balloons.. also the world is short on hellium... smh [shaking my head].. double standards," wrote senjarita.

"Girl just stop saying you care about the environment when you don't. We'd still judge you- but less," posted cleevyrn.

"U believe so much in saving the world nd eating vegan nd u go ahead and let a inflated balloon fly off u knowing well that the balloon will end up in the ocean killing many sea creatures wow kourt way to go please analyze what u advertise," added billiondollap_ssy.

"Girl you out of anyone should know what kind of negative affect on our wildlife ballon's have. Please don't do that again. All for a photo opp ? Lame," commented anjwanderlust.

However, some fans defended Kardashian, with jessicatameeka telling people to chill.

"SHE LEFT ONE BALLON FLY. ONLY ONE GET A GRIP YOU WEIRDOS, IT'S OK," agreed thatlife666.

"Most likely the balloons are biodegradable.... ever thought of that before throwing accusations???" posted srt217.

The website of Poosh—Kardashian's lifestyle brand— said the mom-of-three eats a primarily vegan diet for both health and environmental reasons. In September 2022, she became the sustainability ambassador of fashion brand Boohoo, and has discussed giving up plastic bottles and swapping to Jaden Smith's biodegradable bottled water brand JUST Water.

However, The Kardashians star has also come under fire for promoting sustainability while using a private jet, with Kardashian and Barker spotted flying coach after the backlash. In July, the media personality was also mocked after her Calabasas home reportedly went 245 percent over water budget restrictions amid the drought in California in May—the fourth month in a row.

Newsweek has reached out to Kourtney Kardashian for comment via email.