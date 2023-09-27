Krayzie Bone's Brother-in-Law Gives Update on Rapper Amid Hospitalization

Rapper Krayzie Bone has been hospitalized, with his fans rallying behind him in support, but his brother-in-law has urged people not to be "sheep" and to respect the family's privacy at this time.

It is unclear why Anthony Henderson, better known as Krayzie Bone, has been hospitalized, but a post on Tuesday by a fellow Bone Thugs-N-Harmony hip-hop group member shared the somber news.

After the news broke, Krayzie's brother-in-law Dustin C Drain spoke out on social media to ask for privacy and to squash online rumors.

Dustin, an artist in his own right, posted a video on Instagram starting with, "I'm tapping in on this Krayzie Bone subject as that's my brother, my wife's brother."

Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performing at Little Caesars Arena in August 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. The rapper Krayzie Bone has been hospitalized, and his brother-in-law has taken to social media asking people to stop hounding the family at this challenging time. Scott Legato/Getty Images

He said it was nice to see support from people saying "pray for Kray" and "pray for Anthony," but hit back at those "making false narratives" and "saying things that weren't true," such as the star being in a coma or that he was on a ventilator.

Dustin shared that the family were going to "say nothing" but he decided to speak out as all the "bulls***" posted online "had to stop".

He continued: "It seems like you got these sheep out here that want to be followers and want to get clickbait."

Dustin ended his video by asking people to keep their comments to themselves as they had "no idea what the family is going through".

Allhiphop.com reported that Krayzie went into a Los Angeles hospital on Friday, September 22, after coughing up large amounts of blood. Newsweek has been unable to verify this and has contacted his representatives for comment.

Group member Layzie Bone was among the first to post the news of his friend's condition on social media.

His post read: "In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy. Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope.

"Soon, we'll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time."

Since Dustin posted his video, he has shared several updates on the artist, with his most recent post just over an hour ago at time of publishing on September 27 with the caption: "Big bro is strong. Keep all the positive energy flowing, please, for the family.. & AGAIN, PLEASE (STOP) messaging THE FAMILY."

The group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is made up of Bryon Anthony "Bizzy Bone" McCane II, Charles "Wish Bone" Scruggs, Steven "Layzie Bone" Howse, Stanley "Flesh-n-Bone" Howse and Anthony "Krayzie Bone" Henderson.

Several other notable figures shared messages of support.

Rapper Ice T posted on Instagram: "Awful news... Krayzie Bone is reportedly in the Hospital in critical condition. All my love goes out to the Homie.. I've known them since they first started.. And very recently performed with them in Detroit... Get well Krayzie

NBA legend Lebron James posted on X, formerly Twitter, with praying emojis and said: "[Prayers] to Krayzie man!!!!"