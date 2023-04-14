Kristen Stewart, Michael Cera 'Sacramento' Movie Joke Goes Viral—'Awkward'

A joke about the acting styles of actors Kristen Stewart and Michael Cera has gone viral online after it was recently announced that they would be starring in a movie together.

Stewart, 33, who rose to fame starring in the Twilight franchise and was nominated for an Oscar in 2022 for playing Princess Diana in Spencer will star opposite Cera who is best known for his work on the TV series Arrested Development and film Juno.

They'll star in the new comedy called, Sacramento, directed by This Is Us' Michael Angarano.

Angarano will also star as Rickey in the movie, which follows him and Cera's character, Glenn, as they take an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento, California. Stewart will play Glenn's wife, Rosie, in the road trip comedy that will start shooting in spring.

Kristen Stewart (left) is seen on February 25 in Berlin. Michael Cera (right) is seen on April 6 in New York City. A joke about the acting styles of Stewart and Cera has gone viral online after it was recently announced they would be starring in a movie together. Tristar Media/Jason Mendez/Getty Images North America

The casting announcement caught the attention of one movie fan on Twitter who made a joke about Stewart and Cera playing spouses.

"The amount of awkward silence that's going to be in this film," tweeted Lukas Battle on Wednesday.

His tweet has gone viral with more than 125,000 likes, with many poking fun at the stars' acting styles.

The amount of awkward silence that’s going to be in this film https://t.co/OKPM2OedBh — Lukas Battle (@lukasbattle) April 12, 2023

"need them to add aubrey plaza and jesse eisenberg.. the awkwardness would be off the charts," replied one Twitter user.

need them to add aubrey plaza and jesse eisenberg.. the awkwardness would be off the charts — cheyenne (@varneydavampire) April 13, 2023

Another added: "It might actually work as a comedy BECAUSE of this."

It might actually work as a comedy BECAUSE of this 😂 — 𓃭 radical frankness 𓃭 🇵🇸🇯🇲 (@zafaitaccompli) April 13, 2023

And a third Twitter user wrote: "I don't want a single word to be uttered during the runtime except for talking to someone at a toll booth or drive thru. No main character to main character dialog please."

I don't want a single word to be uttered during the runtime except for talking to someone at a toll booth or drive thru. No main character to main character dialog please. — Preston Kane (@PrestonKane99) April 13, 2023

Stewart has become known for her restrained style of acting, especially in her role as Princess Diana. Some critics slammed her as "barely acting," but many have rushed to her defense.

"Kristen Stewart made deliberate and exciting choices of which projects to pursue, but she has also developed herself into a bona fide powerhouse of understatement and artifice, always delicately balancing between naturalism and ersatz affect. Her critics call it "barely acting". I call it masterful and unparalleled," Jake Pitre wrote for online culture site, Dazed in 2017.

Meanwhile in 2021, The New Yorker described Stewart as "her generation's most interesting movie stars," and "the actor's naturalistic style is captivating to some and inscrutable to others."

As for Cera, he's built a reputation for playing bumbling and overwhelmed nerd characters during his impressive career and "predictably awkward teens," according to The Atlantic in 2013.

"Nothing amuses him more than the wincingly awkward silences that freeze a room in the moments after someone blurts out something embarrassing in a trying-too-hard attempt to look cool. He revels in it," read a 2007 New York Times profile of Cera.

Newsweek reached out to Stewart's and Cera's representatives via email for comment.