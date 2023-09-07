Analysis

Kyiv's Anti-Corruption Fight Lacks the Independence It Needs to Succeed

By
Analysis Volodymyr Zelensky Corruption

In recent days, the Ukrainian government has generated headlines both on the battlefield and off. While counteroffensive operations continue to make steady progress in the south around Robotyne, breaching Russian defensive lines as part of an effort to take the strategically critical city of Melitopol, officials in Kyiv have taken steps that would seem to signal a positive turn in the battle against government corruption.

However, these moves have lacked one all-critical element: the empowerment of anti-corruption institutions independent of influence from the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Over the past month, the Ukraine government announced a number of anti-corruption measures, including the dismissal of all 33 regional military recruitment heads amid rumors that military-aged males were buying falsified medical documents in order to leave the country to escape military service, and the creation of an anonymous portal allowing whistleblowers to report instances of graft.

michael-wasiura
Michael Wasiura, Ukraine and Russia Correspondent

The anti-corruption efforts extended to personnel, as influential oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky was arrested amid an ongoing probe into allegations of fraud, and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation months after a series of career-damaging investigations.

However well-intended, the new measures and personnel changes did nothing to advance the development of apolitical, independent institutions tasked with investigating and punishing corruption.

Ukraine does have a nominally independent anti-corruption body designed to investigate waste, fraud, and abuse. The National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), which was formed after the country's Revolution of Dignity in 2014, was intended to serve as a kind of Ukrainian FBI.

With a staff of 246 detectives and a track record of prioritizing investigations of figures from the government of Zelensky's predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, NABU continues to face criticism for its failure to take on more instances of present-day abuses. The Kolomoisky investigation was not led by NABU, but by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Unless and until the Zelensky administration provides NABU with the resources and freedom it needs to uncover, investigate and prosecute more current instances of corruption, it is likely to continue impeding the achievement of Ukraine's ultimate goal: reclaiming Ukrainian land from its Russian occupiers.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC