Kyle Richards' Reply to Gwen Stefani 'I'm Japanese' Comment Sparks Debate

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has sparked a furious debate on social media after weighing in on Gwen Stefani's statement that she is Japanese.

In an interview with Allure published on Tuesday, musician Stefani—who is of Irish and Italian descent—spoke of how she was introduced to Japanese culture as her father worked for Yamaha and traveled between her native California and Japan.

"That was my Japanese influence and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic [with] so much attention to art and detail and discipline and it was fascinating to me," the singer told the Allure's Jesa Marie Calaor.

When she got older, the erstwhile No Doubt frontwoman visited Harajuku, a district in Shibuya, Tokyo, which is known for its edgy fashion and eclectic stores. It also inspired her fragrance line, Harajuku Lovers, as well as her clothing lines.

"I said, 'My God, I'm Japanese and I didn't know it,'" Stefani told the magazine of experiencing Japanese culture, adding: "I am, you know."

A representative for Stefani told Allure that her interviewer had misunderstood the message that the singer was attempting to convey, though she declined to provide an on-the-record clarification.

According to the article, Stefani said that she considers herself to be "a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl."

Elsewhere in the interview, Stefani also revealed that she identified with the Hispanic and Latinx communities of Anaheim, California, where she grew up. "The music, the way the girls wore their makeup, the clothes they wore, that was my identity," she said. "Even though I'm an Italian American—Irish or whatever mutt that I am—that's who I became because those were my people, right?"

Amid the discussion sparked by the interview, E! News posted a photo of Stefani on Instagram alongside the caption: "Gwen Stefani is under fire for statements she made in a controversial interview."

Chiming in on the matter, TV personality Richards wrote in the comment section of the post: "Everyone can't wait to be offended by something."

Richards' comment sparked a mixed reaction from Instagram users, a number of whom slammed her perspective on the matter.

"Wow," one responded. "Really Kyle?! It's 2023 and you think cultural appropriation is acceptable?!?! You lost me. Between you and Erika [Jayne] I think I'm done watching your show."

"It's great to appreciate cultures but @gwenstefani cannot say she's Japanese," stated another. "Her family didn't endure wars which traumas are passed down thru epigenetics. She most certainly didn't endure racism growing up for looking 'different' or eating different foods, or practicing not wearing shoes in the house, etc. Don't be and don't [support] ignorance."

"You literally get offended by EVERYTHING please sit this one out," said another detractor.

That sentiment was echoed by another Instagram user, who rhetorically asked: "Is the lady who can't handle the slightest criticism towards her really talking about people being offended?"

However, Richards also got her fair share of support from some social media users.

"Spot on," one responded to her post. "These days people are taking offense for the slightest things that don't agree with their mindsets. Ugh."

One said that "people get high on being offended," while another wrote: "Nothing is ever enough, and everything is always a problem!!"

Said another: "ALL generations suck!!! Because it's not only the younger folks, but the older generations as well: the Karens, Debbie Downers, Bitter Bennys, Pouting Peters, Petty Patty, and so on."

Stefani has a long history of contrioversy. As a member of the ska-punk group No Doubt in the 1990s, she regularly wore a bindi—the forehead dot considered a sacred decoration among South Asian women. As a solo artist, she switched from her previous indie rocker look to hip-hop attire, as seen in the video for the 2004 hit "Hollaback Girl."

One of her most controversial decisions was hiring four Japanese backup dancers known as the Harajuku Girls, who often appeared dressed in school girl uniforms. Stefani was accused of reenforcing Asian stereotypes, as well as using the dancers as a marketing scheme.

The label of "cultural appropriator" continued to dog Stefani even after she stopped featuring the Harajuku Girls. In the 2005 video for "Luxurious," the singer was made up to resemble Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and broke open piñatas.

No Doubt's reunion in 2012 also ignited backlash due to the video for "Looking Hot," which featured stereotypical portrayals of indigenous people with its "cowboys and Indians" theme and Stefani wearing a stylized interpretation of a Native American headdress. UCLA's American Indian Studies Center released a statement that said the video contained "highly offensive and destructive images of Native peoples in general and Native women specifically."

Stefani also faced criticism in 2016. During an episode of The Voice that year, her backup dancers wore African-inspired attire for a runway sequence showcasing fashion house Valentino's "wild Africa" collection. (Valentino also received criticism by adorning white models with cornrows and bone necklaces.)

In July, Stefani was accused of "cultural appropriation," following the release of her music video for the track "Light My Fire" with Jamaican dancehall stars Sean Paul and Shenseea. The video featured Stefani sporting dreadlocks.

Back in May 2021, "Rich Girl" hitmaker Stefani hit back at the longstanding claim she has been appropriating Japanese street style.

"We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other," the star, who is married to Blake Shelton, told Paper magazine. "And all these rules are just dividing us more and more."

Newsweek has reached out to a representative of Stefani for comment.