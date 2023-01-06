Kylie Jenner's Baby Shampoo Ad Slammed—'This Is a Bit Sick!'

Kylie Jenner has been slammed for a video advertising her new baby shampoo as some fans have labeled it "sexual."

The 25-year-old shared the short video to the official Instagram of her Kylie Baby range that showed a hand pumping the shampoo from the blue bottle.

The liquid is seen pouring out of the nozzle and then reversed as though it is streaming back in.

Jenner captioned the post: "#texturetuesday with our baby-loving gentle shampoo! this moisture-rich, sulfate free formula delivers a creamy lather to cleanse hair without drying it out leaving it soft and shiny. it works wonders on all hair types and textures. 😇"

While many fans expressed their excitement at the new product, others rushed to slam the video, with one asking, "Why is this sexual? It's for babies?"

"Strange way to advertise baby products," commented another Instagram user, while a third added: "How can you show a baby product texture like this?" and "Why is this so seductive?"

And a fourth wrote: "This is a bit sick! Why for advertising children's products? This family has no idea does it."

Jenner has not responded to the criticism, but a note on the Instagram post read that some "comments were hidden because they may be misleading, offensive or spam. People can still tap to view them."

The makeup mogul welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott, 31, almost one year ago.

Their son, originally named Wolf, arrived in February 2022, four years after she gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Stormi.

Just one month after the baby's birth, the couple revealed they would change his name from Wolf to as-yet-unrevealed new name.

"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore 😅😅. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote on Instagram.

She was then seen explaining to her mom Kris Jenner why they backtracked on the name Wolf.

Kylie Jenner said in the second season of the Hulu reality show The Kardashians that she and Scott "really didn't have a name" for the unborn baby and hoped once they laid eyes on him, a name would come to them, but "it didn't."

Kylie went on to explain that if they didn't name him within 24 hours of his birth, he would be registered without a name, and that meant he "doesn't get a certificate, a social security number, like the whole thing."

"I felt the pressure to choose a name," she added. The couple landed on Wolf because they liked the idea of having 'WW' initials— Webster is Scott's real surname.

"So we just put Wolf Webster in that moment, and right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like 'what did I just do?'" Kylie added, before saying, "it's a part of his story."